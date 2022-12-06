It is always time to find a way to honor our own ancestral and cultural history while we also create more justice and freedom for all creatures great and small. Every human deserves sovereignty and freedom, and yet we can see from history and the world around us that many humans do not have equal access to these precious life-giving qualities. We continue to live with great inequity and, in so doing, we harm the Earth, non-human creatures and each other. Today and every day we each possess both the freedom and responsibility to change the practice of denying or diminishing the freedom and sovereignty of others. We can choose to take direct action to correct past and present harm with reparation in many ways according to our means and our understanding.
Here in San Mateo County, we live on ancestral Ramaytush Ohlone lands. At a minimum, we can learn about the Ramaytush people, “the People of the West,” one part of the Costanoan people in the Bay Area. Through dishonest treaties and deliberate falsehoods with settlers and our U.S. government, the Ramaytush people suffered unjustly and lost their ancestral lands here. In fact, between 1778 and 1871, our U.S. government signed 368 treaties with various Indigenous peoples to make way for colonizing settlers. Then our government abandoned the same treaties and removed Indigenous people again and again. Three hundred and sixty-eight broken treaties. What reparation can we make locally?
Besides learning to uplift and respect Ramaytush people, culture and land, I invite you to join me in offering Shuumi, the Ohlone word for “gift.” This voluntary contribution recognizes and respects the sovereignty of Ramaytush Ohlone people whose land we live on. Our U.S. government does not confer federal recognition and support for tribal self-government for tribal people who do not have recognized land. However, we have the choice to offer financial support and respect for community development and support here until this U.S. policy changes. In San Mateo County, we can offer funds as Yunakin, the Ohlone word for “village,” to the Association of the Ramaytush Ohlone, which offers environmental, educational and community projects.
As business owners, homeowners and renters, we can calculate an amount for a monthly or annual contribution for non-Indigenous peoples on our own or through information at the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust. We can also choose to make a one-time gift in any amount according to our means or donate time. We can give online at ramaytush.org or mail a check to: Association of Ramaytush Ohlone, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., Building C, Suite 260, San Francisco, CA 94123.
My gift and yours honor reconciliation and repair for harm committed in the past and still ongoing. We have the gift of freedom and the gift of choice. Let’s share our gifts generously. I have hope that our generosity will bring great benefit to the Earth and to the connected circle of life in which we all live.
Pacifica resident Venette Cook, a retired City College of San Francisco instructor, writes poems for world English learners at BeautifulEnglish.net.
