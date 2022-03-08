One thing that we citizens of Pacifica tend to agree on is the lack of revenue available for much needed improvements and programs going forward. There are many sources of revenue, but one that is very obvious to me is not being fully utilized.

Our fair weather and beautiful coastline and beaches constantly bring people from all over the Bay Area and beyond. Linda Mar Beach parking lots are usually packed to the limit, especially on weekends and holidays. The parking fees collected could be substantial, but instead, one almost never sees an officer or employee enforcing the fees and writing tickets. Most people who have visited the beach more than once become aware of this and subsequently thumb their noses at the system.

I suggest that the revenue possible here would not only pay for the personnel needed to write tickets and enact follow-up contact, but add substantial cash to the coffers.

— Jack Coots, Pacifica

