The Tribune’s Grace Scullion recently wrote about an unfortunate development in modern public meetings, true here in Pacifica and elsewhere: They are growing longer and later. Accompanying her Aug. 24 story was a bar graph showing that Pacifica City Council meetings averaged less than four hours in 2020; in 2022 they have regularly exceeded six hours and extended beyond midnight.
That is no good for several reasons.
Before we get there, let’s acknowledge these are extraordinary times for the city of Pacifica government. The City Council and staff have been working through a General Plan update and attendant area specific plans, housing elements and major revisions to the city’s mandated, complicated land-use documents. It’s a lot of work, requires a lot of public engagement and takes time. It may be true that when this work is done (before it starts all over again, of course) meetings will return to normal.
But that may still not be good enough to ensure that more people participate in more decisions that affect the quality of life in the city. And when decisions that affect tens of thousands of people for a decade and longer are made by a handful of people, witnessed by practically no one in real time, well, as we say, it’s no good.
Beyond the complexity of the task at hand, there are a couple of prime reasons for meetings to meander beyond midnight.
▸ Inefficiency: There is a fine line between an efficient meeting and one that steamrolls toward an inevitable decision. We want sufficient time to think, to hear from elected council members and the public. We want space for revisions to the plan. But we don’t need an hour and a half to send off the former police chief with well wishes as happened at the meeting on Aug. 8. During that same meeting, council members decided to halt proceedings twice, resulting in considerable delay because of problems with the Pacific Television feed. Running a meeting is an art. We could use more artists.
▸ Stalling: Let’s stipulate this isn’t the case here in Pacifica, but sometimes staff deliberately saves controversial issues for the end of public meetings hoping most of the opposition to their carefully considered plans wilts with the late hour. If you want the people’s representatives to throw up their hands and give in to your suggestion, simply run out the clock. Common sense and long experience proves elected officials are both more quarrelsome and less apt to press a point when it’s 12:45 a.m.
▸ Technology: In our modern, pandemic-rattled world, technology both makes work possible and sometimes makes it impossible to bear. Virtual meetings have been a wonder and had unexpected benefits. It’s likely that more people than ever are watching local public meetings now that they don’t have to employ a babysitter, grab a coat, battle traffic, miss dinner and stay out well past their normal bedtime. In many cases, you can now monitor the doings of your elected officials right from the privacy of your home. That is a good thing and likely to survive COVID-19.
There has been a quiet technological revolution in local government that didn’t start with the pandemic but was accelerated by it. Digital tools like Zoom, Microsoft Team, Google Meet, cloud-sharing services like Dropbox and even social media platforms have brought a new age of public engagement. It is also true that they nearly always cause some confusion over the course of the meeting. Sharing screens, muted speakers, imperfect cameras, glitchy internet connections, user error, incompatible programs, lost passwords ... stop us when we get to your personal favorite. We don’t have the data, but anecdotal experience leads those of us who watch meetings every week to conclude that reliance on technology often leads to longer meetings.
What’s to be done? Good question. Most public agencies conclude night meetings are more accessible to more people and that may be true, so it’s not as simple as moving a meeting to, say, noon, to be sure it ends at a reasonable hour. Some agencies set time limits, mandating that meetings end at a specific time. That is a good idea but may simply lead to more (albeit shorter) meetings or postpone critical decisions.
Perhaps it begins with an acknowledgment that your mother was right: Little good occurs after midnight. Then, let’s resolve not to do the public’s business when the public is asleep.
— Clay Lambert
(1) comment
Not to mention that some council members appear to doze off towards the end of the meeting (as happened on Aug. 31. I'm in bed by 7 PM, so have to watch on YouTube.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.