They came in a utilitarian manila envelope, the kind that usually means government documents and a headache. Not this time.
Inside were two pieces of lined paper, each measuring about 2-by-3 feet. Pasted to one was a note: “The kindergarteners at Ocean Shore have been working on persuasive writing. We worked together to identify some problems and write to encourage others to fix the issue. Thanks for your attention!”
It was signed by Jennifer Mitchell, who must be the best teacher of all at Ocean Shore School and all the coast, for what could be more important than civic engagement, tackling community problems and writing letters to this newspaper.
And what is on young minds? The environmental disrespect they see all around them every day.
“We see litter on the playgrounds in Pacifica,” one begins. It’s written in a perfect hand, by which we mean real letters formed by still forming minds that are somehow already ahead of us. “It can make kids sick or hurt them. Trash can blow to the beach and hurt animals. It looks disgusting. Throw away your trash!”
That one came from teacher Lily Escobedo’s thoughtful class, and it’s signed by Gray, Massimo, Bishop, Oliver, Vivio, Kaia, Axel, Riley, Joanna, Skylar, Ari, Milly, Corinne, Drexel, Madison, Gio, Adeline, Noah, Nina, Bella and Neil.
Miss Mitchell’s class also had the environment on its mind. “We see litter on the beach. It can hurt animals, or kill them. It is not respectful to the earth. And it looks horrible. Pick up your trash.” This one was written by Chloe, Mira, Amelia, Aria, Alexander, Delaney, Erin, Anaise, Lily, James, Lincoln, Sidney, Valentino, Xavier, Nico, Camille, Desmond, Laurel, Maddie, Pearse, Mauwi, Malayah and Felicity.
“It is not respectful to the earth.” Will you read a more profound sentence today?
It is not surprising that our kids are worried about this planet. Their concerns are valid. They implore us to be good stewards until they take their best shot at saving this place. Picking up our own litter hardly seems like too much to ask.
We were thrilled to hear from young readers and equally excited to share their wise counsel. May their words not fall on deaf ears.
