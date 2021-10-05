We’d like to take a point of privilege to address legislation of particular importance to news reporters like those at the Tribune and across the state. Two bills are on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk now.

First, we’d like to ask your support for Senate Bill 98. It would clarify the rights of journalists at protest scenes across California. It would prohibit officers from assaulting, interfering with or obstructing a journalist who is covering a protest or demonstration for the benefit of a more informed populace. It also allows a journalist who has been detained to speak to a supervisor immediately to immediately challenge detention and avoid being hauled off to jail on the spot.

Why now? The events of the last year crystalized the need for some protection. More than 50 journalists in California reported being targeted by law enforcement in 2020, and, according to the First Amendment Coalition, a disproportionate number of them were people of color.

SB 98 has the support of the First Amendment Coalition, the California News Publishers Association, California Black Media and other media organizations.

Lastly, we would also like to urge support for SB 16, which would expand access to records relating to excessive force complaints against officers, unlawful arrest and other misconduct. There is simply no reason why public employees with guns should be allowed to conduct their business in the dark.

To ask the governor to sign these important bills, visit https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/.

Thank you.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director of the Pacifica Tribune.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

County should look back to plan ahead

  • 0

Remember when it was nearly impossible to get a COVID-19 test, let alone a vaccine? Just weeks ago, it was a mad dash. Now, they’re in every local pharmacy and will even be offered at the county fair.

The hills are alive with the sound of … bulldozers?

  • Updated
  • 0

When my family decided to move to Pacifica back in 2008 one of the big draws for us was the amount of open space. I thought to myself, what a forward-thinking planning department and city council we have that has protected our beautiful green hills since the 50’s. It looks like a picture pos…

We're not moving, thank you

  • 0

I’ve lived in Pacifica most of my life, attending Linda Mar for elementary school and graduating from Terra Nova High School. My husband grew up in San Francisco but always wanted to build his own home, and loved where my parents lived. We found an acre with an ocean view in the mid-1980s an…

Whale deaths are another sad sign of changing oceans

  • 0

Last week, a decomposing gray whale washed up on Pacifica State Beach. A week earlier, beachgoers were shocked by a similar sight at Half Moon Bay’s Francis State Beach. There have now been a dozen dead whales on Bay Area beaches so far this year. Unfortunately, that may just be the tip of t…

Vaccination is matter of community values

  • 0

I have a friend who refuses to get vaccinated. Part of it is that he doesn’t believe in Western medicine, but mostly he is just stubborn and doesn’t like anyone telling him what to do. He is no dummy. He wears a mask and bumps elbows instead of shaking hands. He knows that COVID-19 kills. Ye…

Build robust seawall ASAP

  • 0

A robust seawall, north of the pier, is essential for the future of Pacifica. We, as Pacificans, need to join together now to support our City Council and help to secure funding for the project.

Pressure SamTrans to improve coastal service

  • 0

On Nov. 15, 1986, Measure T, “the Devil’s Slide bypass-tunnel initiative,” was approved by voters. After chiseling together creative funding partnerships and chipping through 4,440 feet of solid rock, on March 25, 2013, Pacifica found herself reliably connected by a modern tunnel to her sist…

Asian hate makes no sense

  • 0

I visited George Pong, a diminutive Chinese American, and noticed that, with his framed war ribbons, there were wings from the Army, Air Force, and Navy. I had gone to talk to him because I wanted to know about his service in a B-17 bomber in World War II. Christmas Day 1944 was his first na…

Recommended for you