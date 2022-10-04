A few weeks ago, I stepped out from behind the curtain to share my perspectives on the Review and Tribune, and I asked for your support — and feedback — as we continue trying to deliver sustainable local news here on the San Mateo Coastside. I’m happy to report that we have received lots of both, and it has been eye-opening.
First, thanks for your support. In two weeks, about 100 people subscribed for the first time, the biggest increase anyone can remember in a comparable period.
Second, thanks for your feedback, even if it was quite frank. No pain, no gain.
One reader pointed out that I’d asked for feedback but had not provided contact information. Here it is: rich@coastsidenewsgroup.com. Or you can send your comments directly to the editor or publisher at the addresses on the masthead. You can also post comments on any article online. I am also trying to spend more time at farmers markets and other local events so I can hear things directly.
Another reader wanted to see more letters to the editor and more focus on a particular type of crime. The former is easy; we love your letters and publish almost all of them. The latter is likely not something we feel comfortable with. We try to report the facts, in the police blotter and in stories if appropriate. If we see a trend, we’ll report it.
Some readers want more focus on particular organizations or causes, including art, beach cleanups, sports and others. Your comments help us shape our coverage, so continue sending story ideas and alert us if you feel we get the balance wrong.
Some readers take umbrage at stories that focus on events on the other side of the tunnel from them. Others love hearing about the larger Coastside community. Again, it’s a balance. Help us get it right.
Several readers wanted to see better event listings and more classifieds. Both of these originate in our online sites and are available at no or low cost. With more listings, it would also make sense to expand our print coverage of these items.
One educator wanted to find out about getting newspapers in her school. We used to have a great Newspapers in Education program that did just this, but then along came COVID and the school closures. Our publisher is engaging with the local school systems to restart the program. Now that the high schools are back in person, we also look forward to closer collaboration with the high school journalism programs.
We heard some support for our expanded and reformatted coverage of local agency meetings. We want to keep expanding and will be looking for revenue streams (like sponsorship) to help us pay for it all.
Numerous folks longed for the good old days of thick 40-page newspapers. We are steadily increasing our page count in both publications, but to keep it going we need more subscribers and more advertisers, pure and simple.
Mostly, though, you expressed your support for what we are trying to do. It’s hard to overstate how energizing this supportcan be. Thanks, and keep those cards and letters coming.
Rich Klein lives in El Granada and is CEO of Coastside News Group Inc., a California benefit corporation that owns the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune.
