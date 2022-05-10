I have a question for the Pacifica City Council and City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. If Pacifica’s goal is to have an engaged community — per your goals — why not actually engage with the community in some very important dialogue?
For starters, let’s talk about the sewer system and the general lack of accountability from staff on its performance. In 2017, Pacifica increased the rates for the sewer system to build an equalization basin. The rate increase accounted for a 40 percent contingency should the costs of construction exceed estimates. That project is now complete and there is no mention of rates going down.
After the 2017 increases (for the construction of equalization basin plus contingency), the sewer system dumped nearly 3 million gallons of sewage into the ocean and flooded a Pacifica neighborhood. Four months after the spill, yet another round of increases are being proposed without so much as an ounce of humility about just how poorly the system is running and managed.
As if that wasn’t enough, you managed to tuck in a seawall that only 25 people in all of Pacifica approved but the entire population has to pay for. This is a minor detail buried in the write-up that one would understand only if they sat in on the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project. The outreach for this project was 1,200 postcards to West Sharp Park during the thick of the pandemic. It was an epic failure in engaging the community, particularly since all of Pacifica now has to fund it.
It’s entirely disingenuous to offer a hearing to present the matter, knowing full well that the facility cannot seat the number of people needed to oppose the proposal and the deadline to oppose it is by the close of the hearing.
So how about it? Let’s have a proper community meeting about the sewer system. Tell Linda Mar how you will not be flooding their neighborhood. Explain how you plan on managing the situation of sewer spills. Once we have some accountability from staff, we can talk about the rates. As far as that seawall in Sharp Park is concerned, the community needs a lot more information before we can talk about that.
— Vicki Sundstrom, Pacifica
