Those of us who care about the environment in Pacifica are used to cleaning the beaches and creeks, planting trees or protecting our hillsides. We are less used to suggesting how you vote on a specific measure. This time, though, we believe that Measure Y is so important that it has inspired many, including the two of us, as well as Amy Andonian, Sandy Ayers, Gail Benton Shoemaker, Roy Earnest, James Kremer, Kai Martin, Susan Miller, Wes Schulze — members of Pacifica’s Environmental Family, the Pacific Beach Coalition or Tree City Pacifica — to lend our support.
Some of us in these groups remember when everything cost less, and we marvel at the price of groceries, gasoline and housing. It’s certainly true for Pacifica’s city government, which faces enormous expenses on everything from salaries to supplies.
That’s why we urge you, when you vote this November, to support Measure Y. If it passes, it will add a half-cent sales tax for Pacificans, putting us on par with six other cities in the county. This half-cent sales tax will not be levied on groceries, utilities or prescription medicine.
All of Measure Y funding will stay in Pacifica for our own needs and priorities. The money will help us pay for city staff that help keep Pacifica clean and green and make our city a desirable place to visit and live. In fact, we are concerned that if Pacifica does not pass this measure, then the county will increase taxes to absorb the half-cent sales tax and not send the money back to Pacifica for our needs. However, if we pass Measure Y, then not a penny of the money raised can be touched by the state or the county.
The reality is, too, that Pacifica has fewer employees than other similar-sized cities. Without passage of Measure Y, Pacifica will need to cut operational costs, and the main operational costs are staffing. Because of limited resources, the city arborist, who retired last year, hasn’t been replaced, and the tree crew vital to maintaining city trees was eliminated from the budget years ago. Short staffing also makes it harder to repair our storm drains to prevent flooding on our streets. In addition, the limited budget makes it more difficult for city officials and staff to do all they need to do, including enforcing the statutes of the Hillside Preservation District that place special controls on proposed development within hillside areas of Pacifica.
These are just some of the day-to-day challenges. Just imagine the unusual crises that arise from time to time, as when dead whales end up on our beaches. City staff are pulled away from their normal jobs maintaining parks and facilities to deal with the removal of these enormous carcasses. The same is true with any crisis that arises in our city limits, and this will only increase as climate change leads to more coastal erosion and other problems.
In short, staff has been cut to the point that there just aren’t enough people to do the important work of taking care of our city, and Pacifica needs to keep up with growing costs, just as we all need to do.
That is why we are asking you to show your support, not only for our city but also for the hills that rise above us, the beaches that border us to the west, the trees that line our streets, and the water that courses through our creeks. Please vote yes on Measure Y this November.
— Cindy Abbott and Paul Totah are Pacifica residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.