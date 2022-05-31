On Thursday, the city of Pacifica staff released what it calls the “final” versions of the General Plan and Environmental Impact Report, along with many supporting documents such as public comments on the earlier versions and the city’s responses. Staff is asking the Planning Commission, in a meeting originally scheduled for June 1 but “extended” to June 6 — 11 days (six working days) from the release date — to “independently review and analyze” all these documents, which total 4,795 pages (not a typo), and recommend that the City Council approve them. This unreasonable request continues a disturbing pattern of trying to rush these most critical documents through the approval process with a minimum of public scrutiny.
Pacifica needs a new General Plan as soon as possible, and these documents are, in my opinion, a good faith effort and well done overall. But they are long and complex, and contain errors and omissions. We need adequate time to make sure that the city has properly addressed all the issues that were brought up by the public, but the city staff, led by the City Manager, is apparently opposed to giving us this needed time.
A brief history will prove my point. The city first proposed releasing the draft versions of the documents around Dec. 15, 2021. Public outcry about doing so during the holidays, which would limit the time people had to review them, made the city reconsider. The release date was moved to Jan. 7, 2022. The review period was set at the legal minimum of 45 days, even though the city could have given more time. The draft Environmental Impact Report, more than 1,000 pages long, had no index and was not searchable, making it virtually unusable for any reasonable analysis. The public outcry was immediate. I made a video pointing out the issues and showing specifically how to correct them: Simply release the uncompressed file with the interactive index provided by the software, something that could be easily done.
But the city manager instead went on the defensive, insisted that the file was reasonable, and denied all requests for additional time. In the interim, we created a reverse-engineered version of the DEIR that had an interactive index and was searchable, at least partially, and circulated it widely. Finally, in a City Council meeting on Feb. 14, after 30 days of discord, the city manager recommended a 15-day extension of the review period, which was approved by council. He also casually mentioned that there was a new version of the DEIR, which turned out to be exactly what should have been released originally — searchable, with an interactive index that is 12 pages long, reaffirming how complex the document is.
There was no explanation why it took 30 days to give us a document that probably took two hours of staff time to produce. The tone of the communication emphasized that the city was being generous in granting the extension, which moved the final review date to March 10. But if you consider that Feb. 14 was the first time the public had received a usable DEIR, the total time to review that document was only 23 days, half the legal minimum.
Now here we go again with the “final” documents. Released before a holiday period, with a ridiculously short time frame for approval, then a “generous” extension granted (three more working days). A little math to highlight the absurdity: The documents total 4,795 pages — 3,670 in the agenda with a link to the redline EIR of 1,125 pages.
The Planning Commissioners do not need to read every word, but for a true analysis they need to deal with all the pages in some manner. They will have six working days, let’s say eight hours each, for a total of 48 hours. So 4,795 divided by 48 equals 99.9. That means they would have to go over 100 pages per hour, of very technical material, nonstop, for six full days. This would be unreasonable to ask of paid staff, and the commissioners are volunteers. How did we get to this point? How can intelligent people ask such a thing and think it’s reasonable?
My experience has shown that problems such as this in government are almost always a result of mistakes and/or overwork, not conspiracies. And even if there is planning, the people usually feel they are doing the right thing. There is no doubt that city staff are trying to rush the approval process by limiting public scrutiny, and it’s likely they feel that this is in Pacifica’s best interest. The City Council has made it a priority to have good working relationships with staff, and to their credit they have achieved this. But I feel that this familiarity has severely limited their ability to properly manage staff, with the unfortunate results I’ve just outlined.
This is a classic example of “groupthink,” in which people prioritize agreement and lose perspective, and it happens in all organizations. But it needs to be corrected, and the Planning Commission needs to do so. The commissioners have been put in an impossible situation and I believe it is their duty to demand proper time and process, for both themselves and the public, to analyze these most important documents and make sure they are the best they can be.
Pete Shoemaker lives in Pacifica. He is a member of the editorial advisory committee of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Pacifica Tribune.
