This week, we report on a promising idea that has flourished elsewhere and is just so good you have to wonder why no one tried it sooner. Get ready for the Coastside “food hub.”

The concept is simple: bring together agricultural producers in a single location where trained professionals help them bring the food they grow to a wider market. The hub is a place where buyers know they can source the full range of one-of-a-kind produce that is still the defining economic force on the San Mateo County coast. The idea has succeeded so well elsewhere that the U.S. Department of Agriculture even has a definition of a food hub: “a business or organization that actively manages the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of source-identified food products primarily from local and regional producers to strengthen their ability to satisfy wholesale, retail, and institutional demand.”

Cid Young
Cid Young

I'm all for it, just not in Half Moon Bay where it's already gridlock central. Maybe near the Eddie Andreini Air Field or across at Farmer's Daughter.

