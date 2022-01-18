I have been a voter for 50 years and treasure that bit of democracy I get to exercise every year or two. And I live in California.

All residents of the United States of America who pay taxes (income, sales, gas, etc.) deserve the right to exercise their right to vote. To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the content of their character is far more important than the color of their skin or, actually, the ZIP code where they live.

Our senators must do everything they can to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all.

To my senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, please do the right thing and fix the filibuster.

Beverly Morgan, Redwood City

