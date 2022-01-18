I have been a voter for 50 years and treasure that bit of democracy I get to exercise every year or two. And I live in California.
All residents of the United States of America who pay taxes (income, sales, gas, etc.) deserve the right to exercise their right to vote. To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the content of their character is far more important than the color of their skin or, actually, the ZIP code where they live.
Our senators must do everything they can to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all.
To my senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, please do the right thing and fix the filibuster.
Beverly Morgan, Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.