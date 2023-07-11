Last week I sent an email to state Sen. Josh Becker, one of several in recent months about Pacifica's conflicts with the California Coastal Commission. In typical fashion neither he nor Marc Berman, his Assembly counterpart, has responded to any of them, although one staffer acknowledged they are getting a lot of complaints about the intransigence of the Coastal Commission from all over the coast.
It's ironic at the same time we are fighting to save our democracy in Washington D.C. it has seemingly been lost in the state of California. We have two state commissions, the California Coastal Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission, an industry tool and rubber stamp, which are unelected, unresponsive and unaccountable to the people of California. And we have a governor and a Legislature that appoint the people who serve on these commissions refusing to act on behalf of the people who elected them to the positions they so jealously guard.
I'm not suggesting Republicans would do any better. They would just lie about it while lining their own pockets. But until we get candidates who will actually fight for the people they are supposed to represent instead of the virtue signaling corporate robots we have now, nothing will change and California's downward spiral will continue unchecked.
Sen. Becker, according to your newsletter of July 3, Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and other cities in San Mateo County are all in line for state funded projects. You're doing plenty for your end of the county. What are you doing for ours? You mention that you secured $548 million for Coastal Conservancy for "sea level rise prevention," but what does that mean for Pacifica?
We have developed a plan, approved by most of our citizens, to protect Pacifica's most vulnerable areas from sea level rise by rebuilding a crumbling seawall and beach nourishment, yet the Coastal Commission intends to defeat it because we have decided "managed retreat" is a non-starter for the residents and businesses that occupy the Sharp Park district west of Highway 1.
It's a well-known fact that coastal communities in the state are rebelling against overreach by the Coastal Commission, which is mandating a one size fits all approach to sea level rise that demands managed retreat policies over anything else, regardless of its impact on affected residents and local economies. It's also well known that you and Berman toured the Sharp Park area with Pacifica officials in March but we can't seem to get an answer from anyone about the outcome of that meeting. Several concerned citizens have written you and Berman about this and pleaded the case against the Coastal Commissions' draconian plans to destroy our community with virtually no accountability to voters. You, on the other hand, do have that accountability but have so far refused to acknowledge it, at least publicly.
Meanwhile, some residents of Sharp Park have already experienced red-lining by banks while insurance companies are growing wary of insuring in the district if our plans to build a stronger, better seawall are thwarted by the Coastal Commission.
A public meeting with you, Berman and the concerned citizens of Pacifica could go a long way to lift the shroud of secrecy that has descended on this burning issue. As our elected representatives we need you to step up and stand up to the unelected, unaccountable, imperial agency the Coastal Commission has become.
What do you say, senator? Step into the light.
Lawrence Bothen lives in Pacifica.
(1) comment
Mr Bothen clearly states the majority opinion that Pacifica needs a new and improved sea wall on Beach Blvd. The CA Coastal Commission continues to put it's boot on the neck of Pacifica with their failure to approve our Local Coastal Plan. Our State Representatives owe it to Pacificans' to inform and assist in that effort. Local dissension based on chicken little assumption does no one any good wasting Staff time, losing possible grant funding and self serving a retreat agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.