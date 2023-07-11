Last week I sent an email to state Sen. Josh Becker, one of several in recent months about Pacifica's conflicts with the California Coastal Commission. In typical fashion neither he nor Marc Berman, his Assembly counterpart, has responded to any of them, although one staffer acknowledged they are getting a lot of complaints about the intransigence of the Coastal Commission from all over the coast.

It's ironic at the same time we are fighting to save our democracy in Washington D.C. it has seemingly been lost in the state of California. We have two state commissions, the California Coastal Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission, an industry tool and rubber stamp, which are unelected, unresponsive and unaccountable to the people of California. And we have a governor and a Legislature that appoint the people who serve on these commissions refusing to act on behalf of the people who elected them to the positions they so jealously guard.

Mr Bothen clearly states the majority opinion that Pacifica needs a new and improved sea wall on Beach Blvd. The CA Coastal Commission continues to put it's boot on the neck of Pacifica with their failure to approve our Local Coastal Plan. Our State Representatives owe it to Pacificans' to inform and assist in that effort. Local dissension based on chicken little assumption does no one any good wasting Staff time, losing possible grant funding and self serving a retreat agenda.

