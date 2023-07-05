If you attended one of the spectacular Pride events held on the coast in June, you might not have spared a moment’s thought about the risk. We hope not. That is part of the magic of any good event — whether it be a day at one of the state’s epic amusement parks or a couple of hours along a small-town parade route. You are there for the spectacle, to commune with others and for the plain fun of it all.

But we know there is a shadow world in which people think only about trouble — of someone tripping and falling as they enter your business, of wildfire burning down your home, of something bad happening at a public event like a Pride parade. This is the world of risk managers, insurance agents and lawyers, and we need them all to assure that victims are compensated without breaking the bank.

