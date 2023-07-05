If you attended one of the spectacular Pride events held on the coast in June, you might not have spared a moment’s thought about the risk. We hope not. That is part of the magic of any good event — whether it be a day at one of the state’s epic amusement parks or a couple of hours along a small-town parade route. You are there for the spectacle, to commune with others and for the plain fun of it all.
But we know there is a shadow world in which people think only about trouble — of someone tripping and falling as they enter your business, of wildfire burning down your home, of something bad happening at a public event like a Pride parade. This is the world of risk managers, insurance agents and lawyers, and we need them all to assure that victims are compensated without breaking the bank.
On the coast, that means organizers of events like FogFest in Pacifica and the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival have to pay for insurance policies to make sure they are covered and that the show will go on. Such policies are a standard requirement for a city permit. Locally, event organizers say that while such policies have become more expensive they have been continually available — at least until now.
We were surprised to learn that CoastPride, the organizer of Pride parades in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, had trouble purchasing event insurance at any price. As far as we can tell, this is only a headache for Pride organizers. We wonder why that might be and you should too.
You see, we thought insurance was a data-driven enterprise that precisely weighed the likelihood of loss based on real-world data to set prices for policies that were made available to anyone — regardless of race, creed, color or sexual orientation. We can imagine the likelihood of something going haywire at the larger Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival being greater than at a smaller event on the coast and therefore for policies to cost more as a result. We also imagine that a Pride parade that perhaps attracts 1,000 people is roughly the same risk for insurers as, say, a Night of Lights parade that attracts a similar crowd. We would think such policies would be offered equitably at a similar price.
We never expected that for-profit insurance companies would simply discriminate against a group like CoastPride that, according to its website and deeds, “nurtures individuals of all ages, ethnicities, cultures, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to live to their full potential.” Is that so controversial?
In the end, CoastPride was able to get a policy, from Houston Casualty Co. We don’t know the full story about why three other companies — all of which have created policies for parades on the coast in the past — would suddenly balk at the Pride parades. We don’t know why these parades meant to celebrate and include everyone would be uninsurable but much larger parades along the very same route would be deemed an acceptable risk.
We have asked the California Department of Insurance for comment about whether such business practices might be discriminatory. “Pride month is a powerful reminder that discrimination has no place in California or with insurance,” the department replied in an unsigned email adding that Commissioner Ricardo Lara would contact the principals to learn more.
In the meantime, we can guess what insurance company executives might be thinking. There is nothing so old fashioned in these United States as discrimination. Not even a Fourth of July parade.
