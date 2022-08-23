There is a lot of talk of the importance of democracy and the republic these days. You can’t turn on a cable television news show without hearing that someone is either saving it or subverting it.

And it does feel like certain inalienable rights many of us have taken for granted our whole lives are not so inalienable in 2022. State and national politicians across the country are working hard to disenfranchise voters by making it ever harder to cast a ballot. Gerrymandered districts virtually ensure incumbents victory at the polls. The money necessary to run a political campaign rises with each election season.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

