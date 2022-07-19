If one hate crime is a disconcerting anomaly, then what is three?
That is the question Pacificans face today. Last week police found disturbing evidence of hatred at schools in the city for the second and third time in a month.
Police were called to Oceana High School on July 13 when an administrator noted that a Pride flag was stolen from a flagpole near the gymnasium. The next day, a burglary call from a city-run day care operation at Sunset Ridge Elementary School led to particularly troubling discoveries. Someone had gained access to two portable classrooms and tore one of them apart. Perhaps the worst part was finding a child’s doll that reportedly had a swastika inscribed on its forehead. Electronics and computers had been stolen as well.
You may remember that it’s only been a few weeks since Sunset Ridge administrators reported that a Pride flag had been taken down and burned and was found across campus.
Police seem to be taking these acts with the seriousness they deserve. Acting Chief William Glasgo issued a release last week saying there was zero tolerance for this kind of thing in Pacifica. He asked for the public’s help in identifying whoever is responsible.
You may also remember that the earlier attack on inclusion at Sunset Ridge Elementary brought an opposite and equal reaction. A crowd showed up one evening — LGBTQ+ activists, city officials, parents and kids who know hatred is out of place at their school — and rallied and promised to counter the hate with love. In some ways it feels insufficient. How does coming together and denouncing hate change anything?
Well, ask King or Gandhi or Jesus.
As yet we don’t know who is committing these crimes at our schools. Nor do we know their motivations. We don’t know whether these are three separate jerks, one guy on a misanthropic mission or even kids who thought it would be fun to break into the school. And in a way it doesn’t matter. What Pacificans do and say collectively now will be much more important than a couple of lost computers and burned flags. The symbolism of a community that stands together will be stronger than any impression that this is just the sort of thing that happens in Pacifica.
What we can’t do is allow hatred to become routine, to become numb to it. A flag is more than colors on fabric; it’s a symbol of our values. The Pride flag dates back 44 years, to the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day celebration. Its creator meant it to be a “symbol of hope.” Today, it’s known across the globe as a welcoming symbol of tolerance. Those who fly it have sided with love. Those who would defile it have taken the other side.
We know this isn’t a “Pacifica problem.” A quick search reveals investigations into burning a Pride flag in Watsonville, in Baltimore, in Lansing, Mich., and on and on. Nevertheless, this is an important moment for Pacifica. Officials in City Hall and the Police Department seem committed to bringing this to a halt. It’s just as important that the rest of us stand up and be counted as people united against intolerance.
— Clay Lambert
