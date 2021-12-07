We are now 80 years removed from Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor igniting American involvement in World War II. It’s worth remembering that Americans once rallied for a vision of freedom that was larger than an individual’s right to ignore the greater good. Yes, there was a time in this country when men and women of conscience came together to battle evil, regardless of political party, race, gender or any of the other lines that today we use to delineate ourselves from each other.
On the 50th anniversary of that day that will live in infamy, we look back to a December 1991 edition of the Pacifica Tribune that recalled the individual sacrifices endured by Pacificans to ensure a democratic future for their children and grandchildren. They are worth remembering today and 50 years from today.
Take Robert Barmettler who was a part-time Pacifican in ‘91. He told the Tribune’s Chris Hunter about his time as a sniper for the U.S. Army and that his language skills as a native of Switzerland came in handy on the battlefields of Europe. War was not glorious for Barmettler. He didn’t relish killing, and the wounds he inflicted in a noble cause left him scarred. “My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day,” he told Hunter, all those years removed from war. “That’s because it has nothing to do with religion or government.” (Hunter recalled that his own father, Col. William Lew Hunter, served in combat in three wars. His son said his father chose to keep the horrors largely to himself before he died of a heart attack at the age of 49.)
The newspaper featured men like Chellis Smith, whose unit landed at Utah Beach the day after D-Day. “We were all scared stiff,” he told the newspaper. “I think I was pretty numb.”
Russ Tracy told of his experience at the Battle of Monte Battaglia in 1944. “We lost 800 men on that mountain, out of 1,000,” he recalled. “We spent so many days fighting. I felt too tired, hungry, homesick and scared to death most of the time.” While he was fighting in Italy, his father passed away. You wonder what someone like Tracy would think of a current member of Congress comparing a top American public health official to Hitler.
Charles Eldred was on the USS Macdonough, which had come to Hawaii for repairs before the Japanese attacked. “Yes, I remember Pearl Harbor,” he told Tribune Publisher Emeritus Bill Drake, “but mostly I still try to forget.” Eldred fought in 13 battles across the Pacific and lived to tell. His nickname? “Lucky.”
Dorothy Hale landed in North Africa in August 1943 after an arduous two weeks at sea. She worked in communications but pitched in wherever needed. “We were short nurses,” she recalled, “so I would clean the boys who had stepped on mines. I’d take a towel across their faces and clean them. Many and many is the tears I shed.”
Years later, on another anniversary, Pacifican Thomas P. Hartz sat down with our Jane Northrop to recall his service with the U.S. Army Air Corps during the war. He was 80 years young when he told of his derring-do on a glider he piloted in war-torn Europe. He landed by shearing off the wings of the glider on the trunks of trees.
It’s almost impossible to picture such sacrifice today, when our fellow Americans choose to defy death by eschewing masks rather than dropping behind enemy lines in what was essentially a glorified paper airplane. Almost. But somewhere in these stories lies an essential truth we may have lost: Some things are larger than ourselves, and sacrifice to the greater good is a necessary part of living in a society worth living in.
Here’s hoping we pay tribute to America’s greatest generation by remembering our own commitment to each other all these years later. It’s the lasting legacy of Pearl Harbor.
— Clay Lambert
