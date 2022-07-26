S

aturday is San Mateo County’s Disaster Preparedness Day. Depending upon your predilections, it may not sound like a day at the beach, but then again the next disaster isn’t likely to be much fun either.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Drought will change life in California without larger changes to habits

  • 0

This won’t be the year that we turn on the faucet in our homes and find that nothing comes out. But it may be the year we contemplate that day. If that sounds hyperbolic, consider the machinations of various local, state and national agencies in the weeks before the long, hot and very dry summer:

Ortega students learn value of journalism in thriving democracy

  • 0

You might think the connection between a strong democracy and an equally muscular local press would be beyond the understanding of kids. If so, you have not had the pleasure of a virtual visit to the fifth-grade classrooms of Diane Siegel and Karen Stevenson at Ortega Elementary School.

Law enforcement, reformers still talking past one another

  • 0

A half-dozen top officials from San Mateo County’s law enforcement community gathered virtually on Monday afternoon to answer questions from Coastsiders in a forum organized by La Honda Indivisible, a local chapter of a national social justice organization. They dedicated an hour and a half …

Sheriff's Office owes us better explanation for using controversial software

  • 1

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is among hundreds of public agencies that have made use of controversial facial recognition software, and, until now, it hasn’t bothered to mention it. Until we asked, the Sheriff’s Office had declined to answer questions about who in the department had …

You have our permission to be hopeful, finally

  • 0

Last week, I met a Pacifica resident as she was leaving Senior Coastsiders in Half Moon Bay having gotten the second dose of her vaccine. After sleeping late on that Thursday morning, something she normally doesn’t do, she got a message from her daughter, urging her to get in the car and dri…

Recommended for you