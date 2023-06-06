The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is holding an unusual open house on Thursday. The purpose is to show you the department’s military-grade weaponry.
Would it surprise you to learn the local constabulary has an $875,000 Mobile Command Vehicle like those employed on the battlefield? How about that the Sheriff possesses a .50-caliber rifle, like those the U.S. Army might use against armored aircraft or to pierce concrete shelters? Did you know the county sheriff has 30 CTS Stingball grenades meant to disperse “stinging .31-caliber pellets” or “an instantaneous cloud of irritant powder?”
It shouldn’t. Police agencies across the country have been arming themselves with increasingly powerful military weaponry for years now. Consequently, the country’s recent history is riddled with scenes of municipal police officers in battlefield garb essentially going to war with citizens — in the streets of Washington, D.C., in Milwaukee, Wis., and elsewhere across the democracy.
Many agencies, including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, have taken advantage (if that is the right word) of a U.S. Defense Department program through the Law Enforcement Support Office that has sent tens of thousands of assault weapons and other equipment better suited for Bakhmut than Belmont. Between 2006 and 2014, for example, U.S. civilian police departments acquired 11,959 bayonets through LESO.
This year, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office did not take advantage of the federal program. Instead it purchased ammunition and other weaponry on the open civilian market — the same place disturbed individuals might get them. We know this as a result of the department’s 2023 annual Military Equipment Report.
The 19-page report lists six classes of equipment and weaponry classified as military grade by the California government code. It is required as a result of passage of California Assembly Bill 481 in 2022 that mandates any local agency that wishes to possess and use weapons of war to report that to the public.
One curious aspect of the local report is how little this stuff is actually used, given how much it costs and how much concern it causes the public. The bomb squad robot, which cost $750,000 to purchase and $10,000 a year in maintenance, was deployed 57 times in the last year. Sixteen drones that cost $70,000 initially were used 46 times for search and rescue, looking for suspects and community events. And disturbingly the report states that the Sheriff’s Office used its pepperball launcher, capable of delivering a plastic round filled with pepper powder up to 150 feet, seven times in the last year during violent confrontations with “incarcerated persons.” But most of the weaponry and armored vehicles on the list was used only for training, if at all.
The reporting requirements are an important step in the right direction. Police departments with arrest powers and powerful high-tech weaponry require citizen oversight. While we need a well-trained, well-equipped police force, we also must recognize limits on that power. Knowledge is the first step.
— Clay Lambert
