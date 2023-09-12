Assemblyman Marc Berman addresses constituents

Assemblyman Marc Berman addresses constituents during a lively gathering at the Pacifica Community Center on Saturday.

 By Clay Lambert

Several weeks ago, we used this space to suggest our democracy would be stronger if only more people took an active role in it. We noted that, while just about all of us have something to say about the man in the Oval Office and certain hot-button national political issues, few citizens ever attend a city council meeting. That not enough of us open the school board agendas or fool with fire boards and water agencies and all the other local and regional government authorities that together largely govern our lives.

Well, on Saturday, we saw the antidote to apathy among about 100 people who left the sunshine behind for the bunker-like confines of the Pacifica Community Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Public records aren’t a nuisance but rather the essence of democracy

  • 0

“A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”

We need civilian oversight of county Sheriff’s Office

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

San Mateo County needs civilian oversight to keep meaningful watch over the Sheriff’s Office. And, with the help of a powerful citizen-led nonprofit and a newly elected sheriff, now is the time to get it.

Another reason to stop this fireworks foolishness

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

As if we needed another reason to completely ban fireworks in Pacifica — as the vast majority of Bay Area governments did long ago — consider the vegetation fire that sent plumes of smoke over parts of the coast on July 27. And consider, too, that it could have been much worse.

Sometimes details of governance are matter of consent on local agendas

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

In today’s newspaper, staff writer Peter Tokofsky looks at a forgotten corner of many public meetings — the consent agenda. It may signal the mundane machinations of government that can’t possibly be of interest to mere taxpayers, but that is often not the case. In fact, sometimes, elected o…

It’s time to take another look at our Constitution

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

I am writing these words in the hours following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning the 50-year precedent created by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They will change the mind of no one.

Supreme Court takes us back to 1787

  • 0

I am writing these words in the hours following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning the 50-year precedent created by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They will change the mind of no one.

Flag-burning in Pacifica is wake-up call for us

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

What is it about a rainbow flag that drives some people nuts? Are they just colorphobic? Do they take offense at flags generally? Or is the idea that all people might be welcome — in our communities, at our civic events, in our schoolyards — just too much to take for people who don’t want to…

Recommended for you