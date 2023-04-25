San Mateo County supervisors voted last week to stop using taxpayer resources to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their quest to deport undocumented people who, regardless of their immigration status, are human beings worthy of community support. While that may not be a surprise in the liberal Bay Area, it might surprise you to know there is opposition to the ordinance as written and some of it comes from ardent champions of Coastside immigrants.

The ordinance passed 4-1 and the lone dissenter was Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the coast and is keenly aware of the prevailing inclination to protect farmworkers and others who might be in the U.S. without legal documentation. He says he supports the concept, but that the ordinance needs to carve out some exceptions. Specifically, Mueller would have the county cooperate with ICE when it comes to convicted murderers, rapists and child molesters.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group.

