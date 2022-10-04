The last couple of years have surely been a test for students of all ages. Ditto for parents and school teachers and administrators. They’ve lived through months of fear and trepidation, best efforts to make do with virtual classes, and now an uncertain return that has included confusion over masks and the loss of critical social time.
How are we faring? We’re about to find out, and the guess here is schools and students are doing about as well as you might guess.
Until recently, the California Department of Education said it would delay release of the last round of academic testing, which would be the first to be released since the pandemic. State officials said they wanted to clean up the numbers and put them in a digestible dashboard that would include other school metrics as a way to give a fuller picture of how local schools are performing coming out of the pandemic. That is of course hogwash. The fact is the numbers are expected to be awfully low for all the reasons that we know, and state and local school officials were stalling for time — at least until after state school Superintendent Tony Thurmond and hundreds of local school board candidates, including those on the coast, clear the election in November.
There are plenty of hints that the statewide results and those of our Coastside districts will not be uplifting. The Los Angeles Unified School District released its test results on its own last month. Virtually every grade level showed declines in English-language proficiency. Overall, math scores dropped by more than 5 percentage points so that now fewer than 3 in 10 Los Angeles students are meeting or exceeding standards.
You can thank EdSource, a statewide nonprofit news site devoted to educational issues, for making school officials rethink their position about this bad news. The news site filed a public records request seeking results of the Smarter Balanced tests, which are designed to measure student knowledge of grade-level subject matter, critical thinking, analytical writing and problem-solving skills. The assessments are then used to help craft Common Core State Standards for English language arts/literacy and mathematics.
EdSource attorney Duffy Carolan noted in a letter to the California Department of Education that there was no public interest in delaying the release of results, which typically come by the first week of October. In fact, public interest almost always dictates releasing public documents.
That may be particularly true with these documents. Releasing the results as soon as possible is critical for parents and school districts alike. They may point to priorities that should be addressed now — not in a few months — while the bulge in federal funding continues to prop up local school systems. Then there is the important matter of public confidence in public schools and the politicians responsible for funding and governance. Transparency is most important in difficult times, when test results lag. Honest government officials win trust. Those who delay and obfuscate earn something else.
