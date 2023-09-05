What is a memorial?

There are gravestones that reach back centuries and mark not only the final resting place of someone whom someone else loved, but also mark the life itself. A few words, a date — these are carved in stone so that future generations might know this person once lived.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

We need civilian oversight of county Sheriff’s Office

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

San Mateo County needs civilian oversight to keep meaningful watch over the Sheriff’s Office. And, with the help of a powerful citizen-led nonprofit and a newly elected sheriff, now is the time to get it.

Another reason to stop this fireworks foolishness

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

As if we needed another reason to completely ban fireworks in Pacifica — as the vast majority of Bay Area governments did long ago — consider the vegetation fire that sent plumes of smoke over parts of the coast on July 27. And consider, too, that it could have been much worse.

Sometimes details of governance are matter of consent on local agendas

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

In today’s newspaper, staff writer Peter Tokofsky looks at a forgotten corner of many public meetings — the consent agenda. It may signal the mundane machinations of government that can’t possibly be of interest to mere taxpayers, but that is often not the case. In fact, sometimes, elected o…

It’s time to take another look at our Constitution

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

I am writing these words in the hours following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning the 50-year precedent created by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They will change the mind of no one.

Supreme Court takes us back to 1787

  • 0

I am writing these words in the hours following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning the 50-year precedent created by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. They will change the mind of no one.

Flag-burning in Pacifica is wake-up call for us

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

What is it about a rainbow flag that drives some people nuts? Are they just colorphobic? Do they take offense at flags generally? Or is the idea that all people might be welcome — in our communities, at our civic events, in our schoolyards — just too much to take for people who don’t want to…

Pacifica should protect rather than impede free speech

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out for a March for Our Lives rally in Pacifica. It was one among hundreds of such events across the country. The movement grew out of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. Surviving students formed a nonp…

Recommended for you