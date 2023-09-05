What is a memorial?
There are gravestones that reach back centuries and mark not only the final resting place of someone whom someone else loved, but also mark the life itself. A few words, a date — these are carved in stone so that future generations might know this person once lived.
The country is peppered with war memorials that pay tribute to heroism in battle. These include the famous and breathtaking Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as hundreds of curious memorials to traitorous Confederate war veterans even though they fought for secession.
There are much less grand but no less awesome roadside memorials that honor husbands and daughters and cousins who died in a traffic collision on some lonesome highway. There is no right place for a memorial, nor proper material, nor even accepted meaning for these places that are considered shrines by some and litter by others.
Such ambiguity makes any consideration of a new memorial fraught. So, there is no template for the city of Half Moon Bay to follow as it seeks to memorialize the six people killed in workplace violence on a pair of Coastside farms earlier this year.
Appropriately, the city is working to empanel a Farmworker Memorial and Remembrance Committee to guide deliberations over where to place such a memorial and what it might entail. The city says the group will include representatives from the local farmworker community as well as other residents interested in an appropriate remembrance of a terrible tragedy some in the community would likely just as soon forget. The deadline for applying for a spot on the committee is Friday, Sept. 8 and if you would like to inquire, email Julissa Acosta at jacosta@hmbcity.com.
Organizers promise they will take their time with what will be one of the most impactful landmarks on the coast and that it likely won’t be complete by the one-year anniversary of the shootings. That is fine. There is no rush. There is only the need to remember.
There are many examples of American governments sponsoring powerful memorials that preserve history, acknowledge the complexities of human experience and speak to future generations. Consider the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Oahu, Hawaii, or the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. No one expects the city of Half Moon Bay to erect as pricey a memorial as those, but perhaps there is some lesson in the simplicity and conveyance of meaning.
There are also countless memorials that fail the test of time. Look no further than the blocky representation of the Spanish conqueror Gaspar de Portolá. Thirty-five years ago, the Catalonian government in Spain sent it to Pacifica, meaning the statue as a gift to the “people of California.” The intent was honorable, and we understand local residents wanting to preserve the history, but it exists out of any context, does not even hint that Europeans “discovered” a continent already brimming with civilization nor that Portolá’s march north led inevitably to a catastrophe for Native peoples.
To stand the test of time, the best memorials provide context. They do not merely extoll the virtues of the powerful people who pay to erect them. We’re confident Coastside planners will create an experience that honors farmworkers and doesn’t sugar-coat the conditions upon which many continue to live. That is the memorial our farmworkers deserve.
— Clay Lambert
