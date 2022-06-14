On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out for a March for Our Lives rally in Pacifica. It was one among hundreds of such events across the country. The movement grew out of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. Surviving students formed a nonprofit with a dream we can all support: “We aim to create safe and healthy communities and livelihoods where gun violence is obsolete.”
As far as we know, no one at Pacifica City Hall would argue with that goal. They do, however, want to talk to you before you take to the streets to work toward it.
Just ask Mark Hubbell. He is a well-known local activist who has helped organize and participate in many such marches over the years. Normally, he says, he tells someone at the Pacifica Police Department as a courtesy. He adds that he has been known to get a quick fist bump from an officer who might come out just to see what’s going on.
So he was surprised to learn that this march, which he rightly considered an act of political speech, would be the first in his memory to require a Special Events Permit.
It should be noted that the march began in the north end of the Linda Mar Beach parking lot and used the public trail north to Rockaway. He figured it would take a couple of hours and be wrapped up by noon. The mayor planned to attend, he said. No street closures. No extraordinary expense to the city. And, as in the past, no need for a permit. Or so he figured.
Not true says Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Mike Perez. In a June 8 email to Hubbell, he wrote, “Organized group usage of the public trail is subject to our permitting requirements. As I mentioned, when we are made aware of a usage in advance, we have required a permit. The cost of the permit is $150.”
Initially, Hubbell wasn’t thrilled. He told Perez he considered the permit requirement an infringement of his First Amendment rights. Here we should say Hubbell ultimately decided to sign the permit. He said he didn’t want to let down young people and teachers who had indicated they would be there.
Regardless, he has a point.
First, simply discovering whether the city requires a permit is daunting. Finding the “Permits and Licenses” link is difficult and, when you do, there are a dozen options from “amusement arcade” to “fortune telling,” but nothing that seems remotely applicable to a public demonstration. After successfully navigating to the PB and R page on the city’s website, and clicking on the permit link, an organizer would read about the necessity of permits for beach weddings, trail races, film shoots and surf events. There is nothing to indicate you need a permit for a march or demonstration like the one Hubbell had in mind.
Assuming you find it, one provision of the permit is particularly onerous when it comes the political speech: the requirement that a permit be signed 60 days before the demonstration. That would seem to prohibit spontaneous demonstrations or those that come together in relation to the news of the day, like the women’s marches in the wake of the election of Donald Trump.
Lastly, and most importantly, the permitting requirements can’t simply be required some of the time, when organizers bother to follow the rules.
David Loy is legal director for the First Amendment Coalition, a nonpartisan nonprofit advocating for the free speech rights of all Americans. He said municipalities can require permits for large events, but emphasized that they cannot feel discretionary. Otherwise there would be nothing to keep bureaucrats from enforcing obstacles only when they disagree with planned speech. He also suggested that a 60-day lead time was entirely too long and that courts had said three to five days was more acceptable.
“Ordinarily, you don’t need a permit to speak your mind because permits are prior restraint,” he said, noting that he hadn’t seen Pacifica’s permit and knew only what the Tribune had told him of the situation.
Hubbell and Perez are to be commended for working something out this time. They approached the problem like neighbors.
But those who write Pacifica’s rules should be more thoughtful about this process, make permitting requirements easier to find and applicable to all — not just people like Hubbell who bother to follow the rules.
— Clay Lambert
