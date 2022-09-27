For several years now there have been growing calls for citizen oversight of our Sheriff’s Office and others around the country. It’s such a good idea as to be obvious. Your local police departments need civilian oversight for the same reason the nation’s military needs it: Men with guns and arrest powers must be checked constantly to ensure they don’t usurp political powers and that we don’t slip into a police state.

Yet somehow this is a controversial idea, particularly within the law enforcement community.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

