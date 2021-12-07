Schools and media focus heavily on the social emotional health of our students as we return to school and continue to manage the psychological tolls of the COVID pandemic on our youth. It’s hard to fathom, but for current sixth-grade students their last “normal” school year was third grade. It’s sad to think that at a time of pre-teen angst and craving for belonging, this particular group, middle-schoolers, had to stomach virtual classes of 30-plus, often while looking at blank screens and now faces of fellow students hidden behind masks. They endured social distancing and the constant notices of COVID exposure.
As one can imagine, making new friends at this time seems hard to navigate. But for one motley crew of teen and preteen soccer players, friendship is just what they found and perhaps needed. Coach Jim Allen led the 2021 Wild Turkeys to take third place in San Bruno AYSO’s 30th annual Turkey Tournament.
These boys range in age from 11 to 13 and come with experience from nearly every public elementary and middle school in Pacifica and beyond. Some have enjoyed playing with Pacifica American Youth Soccer Organization for years, while some took a chance and joined for the first time this season after a year of virtual school and no access to organized sports.
Once Coach Jim invited various players from regular season AYSO teams to join the tournament team, they had only three practices together to prepare. Three one-hour practices under a dimming fall sky isn’t much for a team that’s never played together, including some who have never even met. But as Allen states, “The kids found their groove and broke the ice through jokes, occasional giggles and their love of soccer.”
The team played a whopping five games that tournament weekend, and of those five, only one was a loss. A team like this often takes many seasons of play, to build trust, anticipation and the kind of ball control and passes these kids were able to accomplish.
Ultimately, they took third place in their division. But this isn’t a story of third place or even of soccer. This is a tale of friendship and community, the silver lining that can be found as we emerge from sheltering in place and find safe ways to interact outside and distanced.
By the fifth and final game, a 5-1 win, fans saw the biggest smiles emerge. There were even somersaults as goals were scored. These boys, after nearly two years of isolation and hardship, were kids again, rolling around on a field, being silly, feeling encouraged and building friendships.
Let this story serve as a reminder as to why safe and well-maintained fields are necessary to our community’s mental health. These fields are so much more than plots of land at our aging schools. They are places of congregation, of coming together from every walk of life, every school, every neighborhood. They offer our youth a chance to try something new, get to know one another and be motivated by our community volunteers, teachers and coaches.
The Pacifica School District superintendent and board of trustees have been notified of parent, teacher, staff and community concerns with the unsafe conditions of our school district fields. A petition with more than 400 signatures has been shared, and the subject is on the agenda for the scheduled Jan. 19 meeting. Let us hope that, like San Bruno, Pacifica AYSO can safely host a tournament, known as our Fog Classic, and that we, too, can support the mental health of youth from all over the state, as teams are formed and come together for competition, community and the love of soccer!
Charlotte Allen has a son on the third-place team. She is an active community volunteer and her family lives in Pacifica.
