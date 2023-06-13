San Mateo County Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin, who is charged with supervising Coastside law enforcement, posted a very unusual complaint on Nextdoor on Friday. It reads in part:
“I wanted to take a moment to address the frustration surrounding unannounced work projects taking place on Highway 92, and the traffic issues that result. Unfortunately, neither the city of Half Moon Bay nor the Sheriff’s Office were notified of the work ahead of time,” she wrote.
She went on to say this has happened before and that she has received previous assurances it wouldn’t happen again. When she writes that Caltrans would only promise her that it wouldn’t happen again this week, you can practically feel the steam rising from her keyboard.
We don’t know whether she got caught in the stop-and-go traffic the very next day that was caused by unannounced Caltrans shoulder work on Highway 92, but we’re guessing she’s heard about it. The shelf life of a promise isn’t what it used to be.
It was proof again that communication continues to be the weak link in the Coastside’s emergency planning. It’s gotten markedly better in the last decade, but remains inconsistent, tied to technology not everyone possesses, and an afterthought for some government agencies that don’t see interacting with the public as a primary directive.
There is good news, however, and that was obvious to anyone who attended Saturday’s Coastside emergency preparedness event in downtown Half Moon Bay. Nearly two dozen government agencies, social service organizations, civic-minded businesses and news organizations — including this newspaper — were on hand to discuss how they could be useful during an emergency. A trickle of folks visited the booths on Kelly Avenue. Perhaps turnout would have been better if we’d had a very large pumpkin or a glass of wine to grab attention.
Regardless, everyone knows that disasters once considered unlikely (or at least unusual) are now called “Tuesday.” Coastsiders have learned to gird themselves for all manner of mayhem. Road closures and delays are often the least of our worries. We’ve already had orange skies created by deadly wildfires. We’ve known devastating flooding and rain that seemed like it wouldn’t end. We’ve spent days without power or any way to connect to the outside world. And The Big One is always a threat.
You might ask how the Half Moon Bay Review or Pacifica Tribune or KHMB radio figure into the planning equation and why we were represented at the Coastside Emergency Preparedness Festival. The answer lies in Capt. Albin’s plea for information. The Sheriff’s Office has gotten better at providing information in the form of SMC Alerts sent to subscribers’ cellphones. But performance is uneven. That’s because sharing information will never be Job 1 for law enforcement. Meanwhile, that is our only business. We publish weekly newspapers, but can and do post to our websites at a moment’s notice. We regularly break news on Twitter and post to Facebook. Most importantly, we share important breaking news — often overriding our paywall so the information is free — whenever potentially life-threatening news happens.
Since the Coastside News Group purchased the Tribune, we’ve sent dozens of breaking news alerts to Coastsiders who have signed up for the emails. Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve sent 226 alerts across our newspapers about new COVID-19 restrictions, road closures, dangerous flooding or fire, and power outages. They are often your first news of important developments. Just as important, Tribune reports are sometimes your sole source of follow-up information noting the cause of the road blockage or giving you the all-clear.
Emergency planning takes a village. It also requires you to do your part. Perhaps the easiest thing you can do right now is to go to pacificatribune.com and sign up for our breaking news alerts. We’ll do our part the next time things go sideways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.