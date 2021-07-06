There is something disquieting about the notion that Pacifica nonprofits need pyrotechnics to fuel philanthropy. Profiting from fireworks sales at the onset of what threatens to be a historic wildfire season is a little like a youth sports team selling cigarettes to pay for the trip to the big game. We understand the flammable golden goose has been good for good causes for years now, but we can raise money without the risk to all that are inherent with fireworks.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission, in a report issued just last month, details 15,600 emergency room visits due to fireworks in the United States in 2020. That number is trending up each year, and last year’s total was 50 percent higher than in 2005. Children younger than 15 suffered nearly 1 in 5 of those preventable injuries.
Yeah, but these are “safe and sane” fireworks, you say. These aren’t the massive explosives that create sonic booms and craters in the sidewalk. Well, last year there were 1,600 emergency room visits due to simple firecrackers. Some 900 people went to the ER after lighting sparklers many of us have traditionally given our toddlers to twirl. Would you buy food labeled “safe and sane”? It’s a meaningless distinction when you are playing with fire.
Fireworks — safe, sane or otherwise — frighten family pets, and the debris left behind on public beaches and streets presents a choking hazard for wildlife. Studies have shown that those who seek the best vantage for nighttime fireworks often trample sensitive habitat without even knowing they are doing so.
But forget all of that if you wish. It is the fire in fireworks that presents the most obvious clear and present danger these days.
Severe drought across much of the American West has set the stage for a tragic wildfire season. Heat like that which baked the Pacific Northwest is sure to be in California soon enough. Thousands of Californians have lost their homes to fire over the last couple of deadly dry seasons. We have become accustomed to turning off the power we need for modern life to protect against wildfire at key intervals. If we can do without lights, we can do without lighting firecrackers.
We know that no nonprofit wants to be associated with an injured child or devastating fire. There are other ways. Look no further than FogFest for one example of a communitywide event that brings people together and raises significant money without any of the dangers associated with the annual fireworks sales. In fact, if marketed correctly, it’s entirely possible more people would support the nonprofits that now depend on fireworks if they sought a safer and more sane alternative to fundraising.
We are glad to hear the city of Pacifica is putting fireworks sales up to a vote and confident voters will snuff out a dangerous practice that has been a stain on the city’s image.
— Clay Lambert
