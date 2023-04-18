Recently, we learned that local government officials were moving to stock Narcan — the brand name for naloxone, a synthetic drug that blocks opiate receptors in the central nervous system — in local schools and libraries. We admit it was a shock, but once we got over the initial horror of considering an opioid overdose at an institution serving children, we took comfort in this compassionate response to a scourge.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 107,000 Americans died due to drug overdose in 2021, the last year for which data was readily available. More than two-thirds of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Most striking: The total number of deaths have doubled since 2015. Addressing the opioid crisis in the United States will require compassion, money and the response of everyday citizens who refuse to simply look away.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

