At this writing, 99 bodies have been found in the wreckage left by last week’s stunning wildfire in Lahaina, Maui, that turned one of the nation’s small-town jewels to smoldering rubble. If you are thinking, there but for the grace of God, you are not alone.
The western coast of Maui is not entirely analogous to the coast of San Mateo County, but the similarities are striking. The city of Lahaina was home to 13,000 souls prior to the hell’s own fire, roughly the size of Half Moon Bay. It was a tourist town where residents depended upon and complained about tourism in equal measure. Local kids pedaled to school on the same roads that brought wealthy tourists to cocoon in weather-resistant rentals. Because it was a paradise, new residents settled in, driving up the prices for longtime locals. The climate was enviable and the vast blue expanse just to the west of town was a source of awe to all. And over the past few years, the climate had been drier than “normal.”
Stop us if any of this sounds familiar.
They don’t yet know what ignited the deadly blaze, but conditions on that fateful day will ring a bell for Coastsiders too. High winds created “red-flag” conditions and, over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that Hawaiian Electric did not shut off electricity at a time when its own sparking equipment could cause a fire in tinder-dry environs. (The power company says it did take steps to mitigate the fire risk before hurricane-force winds swept flames over the island.) Warning sirens, which sound along the Maui coast like clockwork once a month as a test, were not heard when they were needed most.
The parallels — and with them the implications here on our coast — are staring us in the face. We are not focused to the degree necessary on the existential risk posed by natural disaster — earthquake, fire, flood or tsunami.
That simple fact came into clear focus during a discussion over a new fire station in Moss Beach last week. The new station would replace the aging structure on Stetson Street. No more than three firefighters would be onsite at any given time, and the 7,000 square feet devoted to the station might seem large but is modest considering the size of the apparatus it must house.
Yet some seemed more interested in the color of the building and the lights that might illuminate it than in the obvious benefits of a new fire station built at public expense in their neighborhood.
We’re guessing no one will be talking about the color of the building when fire one day roars down the hills to the east and people consider jumping into the Pacific to save themselves.
The fires in Maui are another indication of our changing climate and our collective inability to envision the power of nature. We should be redoubling our commitment to public safety and, perhaps most importantly, to beefing up the communication lifelines that notify Coastsiders of an emergency. In multilingual communities with spotty internet, electric and cellular connections, emergency notices are still not reaching everyone.
Doing better requires more of state and local emergency management officials — and frankly it requires more of us at Coastside News Group. Private news organizations like this one will play a critical role in relaying instantaneous information when it matters most. To that end, we will soon be rolling out a more robust social media presence and we ask you, if you haven’t already, to sign up for breaking news alerts that could make a difference when you need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.