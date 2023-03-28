On Feb. 27, three representatives of the San Mateo County Harbor District got on airplanes for a trip across the country to the California Marine Affairs and Navigation Conference in Washington, D.C. The trip at taxpayers’ expense was preapproved by Harbor Commissioners, two of whom made the trip themselves. The estimate of expenses: $7,000.

It caught our attention for several reasons. Why would something called the California Marine Affairs and Navigation Conference take place in Washington, D.C.? And, why, in a time of remote meetings, would a San Mateo County board have to send three representatives cross-country at taxpayers’ expense? Also: This conference has raised eyebrows before.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

