Last week, during one in an ongoing series of meetings local government officials are calling “2022: Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness,” those doing that work acknowledged that the end of homelessness remains elusive. In fact, by some measures, despite massive effort and record spending, the problem is only getting worse.
For San Mateo County taxpayers, one admittedly misleading fact sticks out: Volunteers counted 1,092 unsheltered people on Feb. 24 — a 21 percent increase from the last count in 2019. This despite a tidal wave of state and federal money that rolled in during the pandemic to combat this very problem.
Before we go any further, let us say this is in no way intended to malign those working so hard to make a dent in what is an intractable problem across much of the world. And we do not suggest that the millions spent during the pandemic to provide transitional housing and programs intended to lift people off the streets is anything other than money well spent. But if you were expecting a direct correlation between money spent and housed people you had a simplistic view of a very complex problem.
Friday’s presentation, moderated by Pacifica Mayor Mary Bier, included presentations from local government officials including Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet and executives with nonprofits hired to work toward eradicating homelessness. It accentuated the positive and there is lots to commend in the last two years.
LifeMoves, the contractor that manages the Coastside’s transitional housing program, said 74 percent of the people who entered one of its transitional housing locations like Coast House found their way to other more sustainable housing. It reports spending more than a million hours on case management work last year in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. It says 1 in 5 of its shelter beds went to a child and 10 percent of them to veterans. It says it provided — that is, taxpayers provided — more than a quarter-million sheltered nights.
Friday’s presentation also provided a peek at the one-day homeless count conducted throughout the county in February, though that full report won’t be released until July. What we’ve seen so far reveals that there is more work to do: Volunteers counted more people as unsheltered that day in Pacifica — 161 — than in Daly City, Millbrae, Burlingame and San Bruno combined. In fact, the only cities in the county with more counted unsheltered homeless people were Redwood City and East Palo Alto. That does not even include the 62 unhoused people counted in unincorporated areas of the coast and the 68 seen in Half Moon Bay that day.
Why can’t everyone experiencing homelessness simply avail themselves of these services and find sustainable housing? The report notes that some suffer from mental illness or drug abuse. It hints that those who have been unsheltered for a long time often have a particularly difficult time transitioning to having a roof over their heads. Then there is the absurd cost of any housing in the region and the fact that minimum wage won’t come close to covering the cost of living in the Bay Area.
It is both heartening to know that so many smart people are involved in solving this problem and crushing to see that, despite the best effort in memory, the problem of homelessness continues to spread. We can only hope that our collective efforts continue and that they one day get us closer to real zero.
— Clay Lambert
