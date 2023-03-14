Perhaps the best part of any goal-setting exercise is the engagement of participants and the wisdom of a group working together in a creative endeavor. When government agencies set goals for the coming year, it’s interesting to see what they come up with, of course, but the best part may be the engagement of citizens who have a stake in their government.

That was certainly the case recently when the Pacifica City Council met with residents to hear their ideas for how the city ought to be spending time and money. Suffice to say, those who took time to participate had concerns far beyond the Coastside neighborhoods.

