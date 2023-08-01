YIMBY legislation meets NIMBY logic in the swirl surrounding Senate Bill 423. How the dust settles will help decide whether California’s coast becomes home for anyone other than the affluent. Depending upon your point of view, it could also leave California’s coast looking more like Florida.

The bill is sponsored by San Francisco state Sen. Scott Weiner. It seeks to end the decades-old carve-out of 840 miles of coastline protected by the California Coastal Act. That bedrock vision for California’s coast has held for 50 years and gives the California Coastal Commission the final say on controversial development all along the coast, including here in San Mateo County. In practice, that has made it very difficult to build at scale here — for better and worse.

