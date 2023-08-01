YIMBY legislation meets NIMBY logic in the swirl surrounding Senate Bill 423. How the dust settles will help decide whether California’s coast becomes home for anyone other than the affluent. Depending upon your point of view, it could also leave California’s coast looking more like Florida.
The bill is sponsored by San Francisco state Sen. Scott Weiner. It seeks to end the decades-old carve-out of 840 miles of coastline protected by the California Coastal Act. That bedrock vision for California’s coast has held for 50 years and gives the California Coastal Commission the final say on controversial development all along the coast, including here in San Mateo County. In practice, that has made it very difficult to build at scale here — for better and worse.
Essentially, the bill would take away the Coastal Commission’s ability to stop some housing development. There is nuance, which opponents seem to have missed. In order to bypass current reviews, the development proposals must be already zoned for housing and a proposed new building must already have “urban” development on three sides. That would exempt wetlands, beaches and riparian corridors. Bill champions estimate that means the new rules would not apply to 1.2 million of the 1.5 million acres within the coastal zone.
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller cleared up any confusion over where most local politicians fall on the question with a press release we received at exactly 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
“The last thing our region needs is to surrender local control to developers outside our community resulting in massive projects without adequate planning for water, schools, wildfire, natural disasters, transit and other environmental considerations,” Mueller says in the prepared release. “This legislation is a threat to the environmental and agricultural future of the coast.”
The release includes similar statements from the mayors of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica; Zoe Kersteen-Tucker, a Coastsider serving on the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District board; Gregg Dieguez of the Midcoast Community Council; Mark Wallace of the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council; and San Mateo County Farm Bureau President BJ Burns. Many of them cite understandable concerns about sea level rise, insufficient infrastructure and our particular susceptibility to natural disasters as cause for concern over the bill.
Meanwhile, the YIMBYs make a strong argument of their own. They say enshrining rules that protect coastal communities from building affordable housing makes the job that much more difficult inland. And they make another particularly powerful point that speaks to the permanent segregation of rich and everyone else in California.
“The coastal zone is much whiter and wealthier than the rest of the state,” Wiener said in an Assembly committee hearing this year. “The idea we would be applying state housing law inland … while we literally exempt whiter, wealthier coastal communities is offensive to me.” Others have noted that it’s great to allow everyone to visit the coast; it would be better to allow more people to actually live here.
Perhaps we should stop viewing the choice as a dichotomy. Perhaps there are ways to tweak SB 423 so that it addresses valid concerns about climate change, open space, and infrastructure while tackling the equally valid complaint that the coast has been a wealthy gated community of sorts for too long.
It might also be a good idea to retire the terms NIMBY and YIMBY. That goes for these editorials as well. Too often we ignore our common interest in a sustainable coastal community for the comfort of tribalism. If we are to find solutions to big problems, we are going to have to work together.
