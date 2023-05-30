Three months after a Coastside gathering at which public officials promised to do something about the area’s chronic vulnerabilities — to wind, rain and all manner of calamity — it appears there is finally a developing plan to address our emergency infrastructure needs.

Officials are talking about running telecommunications lines — AT&T and Comcast — through the Devil’s Slide tunnels. This would create redundancy for areas south of the tunnels for the very first time. Heretofore, the only such lines to Half Moon Bay and environs came over a perilous route paralleling Highway 84, which itself has been closed for weeks after winter storms.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

