Three months after a Coastside gathering at which public officials promised to do something about the area’s chronic vulnerabilities — to wind, rain and all manner of calamity — it appears there is finally a developing plan to address our emergency infrastructure needs.
Officials are talking about running telecommunications lines — AT&T and Comcast — through the Devil’s Slide tunnels. This would create redundancy for areas south of the tunnels for the very first time. Heretofore, the only such lines to Half Moon Bay and environs came over a perilous route paralleling Highway 84, which itself has been closed for weeks after winter storms.
The lack of redundancy has guaranteed that tens of thousands of people from Montara south would be without reliable modern communications on a regular basis. Such outages, as we all know, are simply unacceptable in 2023 when vital emergency information is conveyed over internet and phone lines. Last winter, virtually everyone in the area was without 21st century communications at some point, and some were without Wi-Fi and cable for more than a week at times.
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo have cajoled utilities to do more, and elected representatives mentioned that fateful day in January, when a single fallen tree in the Santa Cruz Mountains meant much of the coast went dark.
It won’t happen overnight. Caltrans has to make room in the conduit running through the tunnel for more fiber optic lines. And the state transportation agency is asking for help expediting permits. There is nonetheless hope that this might get done by the end of the year.
The prospect of such redundancy could spare Coastsiders the regular and dangerous outages that have plagued the coast since the dawn of roads and electricity. It would also signal a moment. After years of talking about the importance of redundancy, it appears government and utilities are actually collaborating to get it done.
Longtime Coastsiders have heard such pledges before. They will certainly remember the confab at Half Moon Bay High School in 2019, after a power outage caused officials to stop traffic through the Devil’s Slide tunnels and Caltrans contractors continued their regularly scheduled work on Highway 92 creating an epic traffic jam.
At the time, Coastsiders got a shrug and an “oh well.” Elected leaders back then seemed concerned about the situation and not much else; to their credit, the current crop, including Eshoo, Mueller and Assemblyman Marc Berman, actually seem to be doing something about it.
News of the promising work to improve the reliability of critical infrastructure on the coast comes amid yet another reminder of the vulnerabilities and the extended time it sometimes takes to fix things. Crews have been working around Devil’s Slide for weeks to stabilize the cliffs above the road near the north portal after truck-sized rocks fell onto the roadway during one of our winter storms. The trail’s north gate was closed for a long while for that work, and the south gate is closed through June 9 to allow crews to work on the parking lot and to repair the drainage system.
The clock is ticking. The heart of fire season is coming soon.
