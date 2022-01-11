Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen taught kindergarten at Sunset Ridge Elementary School one day last week. Then she led a second-and-third-grade classroom at Cabrillo Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.
Carla Torres, who was hired to direct human resources for the district, was instead teaching kindergarten and sixth grade at Cabrillo. Will Lucey, director of education support services, taught seventh-grade English at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School and fourth grade at Sunset Ridge Elementary.
Also at Cabrillo, one third-grade teacher juggled two classes when a substitute couldn’t be found for one of them. At Ortega Elementary School, a principal returned to the classroom when a substitute couldn’t be found. And some job-sharing teachers have been pressed into more duties.
By any measure, these are extraordinary times in our public schools.
PSD and all other surrounding districts are themselves being tested in Year Two of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, administrators and students (mostly students) did their level best to slog through a year of remote learning. At best, it was … remote. In the fall of 2021, educators across the country generally agreed that kids needed to be back in the classroom even if that meant some level of risk for themselves.
When the current school year started, things were looking up. We had vaccines that blunted the worst of the Delta variant. Everyone was invested in getting back to work. Omicron gave us pause. As case rates soared, teachers were once again asked to put their health on the line to teach our kids.
Many have left the profession. A recent Brookings Institute survey found that nearly a third of teachers said they envisioned leaving their teaching positions, or at least the states in which they worked, within five years. The percentage of teachers who said they thought they would stay in the profession through retirement has taken a hit over the last year. The survey showed that 41 percent of teachers said they had considered leaving the calling since the start of the pandemic.
It’s particularly hard to convince qualified people to be substitute teachers in this environment. Why would you put your health at risk for a temporary job with little support when there are so many other available jobs out there, many allowing you to work from the safety of your home?
Not that we needed this reminder, but COVID-19, among so many other lessons it is teaching us, is making abundantly clear the importance of teachers. They are caregivers for our children, they are preparers for their future, they are nurturers ready to hear their fears, and inspirers, lighting the way to a better day.
The ink in these pages isn’t sufficient thanks for the people like those in the PSD office who are willing to do whatever is necessary to keep our kids learning and on pace. Many thanks to Olsen and her team of educators.
— Clay Lambert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.