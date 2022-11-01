On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier brought her farewell tour to Half Moon Bay. It was as if the Grateful Dead announced its final show would be in a middle school gym on the coast. The only thing missing was the tie-dye and the smell of marijuana in the wind. It was definitely a Bay Area moment.
It’s been almost a year since Speier announced she would not run for reelection to represent California’s 14th Congressional District. After 14 years in Congress, and the previous 28 years in local and state office, Speier is calling it quits at the age of 72.
Saturday’s gathering was billed as her “final Coastside Town Hall.” By my count, it was her second in a full Cabrillo Unified School District Event Center at Cunha Intermediate School. (The first was shortly after the election of President Donald J. Trump, when she attempted to quell concerns that proved all too prescient. “This is why we are here — to make sure we preserve the democracy of the United States,” Speier told the standing-room-only crowd on that February day in 2017.)
Speier became a leading voice against some of Trump’s darker urges in the intervening years. She has been a darling of the left and a villain for many on the right, but she is undisputedly a crowd favorite virtually anywhere she goes in her native San Francisco and San Mateo County.
Part of her enduring allure for Bay Area voters is due to her compelling and chilling life story. Anyone with a heart has sympathy for a woman who was shot five times during the Jonestown Massacre in 1978 and then lost her first husband in a car crash even as she was pregnant with their child.
But none of that explains the totality of Speier’s appeal. Good politicians have their finger on the pulse of their districts; Speier can see into the heart of hers. Our outrage has found voice in her speeches from the well of the House or the dais of committee rooms, when presidents usurp power, when the military hides a history of rape in its ranks.
She is the unusual politician who seems both approachable and beyond reproach.
“I want to show my constituents my deep appreciation for their trust in allowing me to represent them on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, in the California Legislature and in the U.S. Congress,” she said in prepared remarks leading up to her two town hall gatherings on the Peninsula last week. “While I’m leaving Congress, I’m not leaving my constituents.”
Whoever wins her old seat on Tuesday — Democrats Kevin Mullin and David Canepa are running the last leg of that race this week — will have a long way to go to build the goodwill Speier earned over decades of public service. Perhaps others down ballot have been watching as well. May all of Tuesday’s winners learn from Speier’s dogged conviction and enduring professionalism.
Fare thee well, Jackie Speier.
