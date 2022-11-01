U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier came to Half Moon Bay on Saturday for one of two farewell town hall events. This is her final term in office.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier brought her farewell tour to Half Moon Bay. It was as if the Grateful Dead announced its final show would be in a middle school gym on the coast. The only thing missing was the tie-dye and the smell of marijuana in the wind. It was definitely a Bay Area moment.

It’s been almost a year since Speier announced she would not run for reelection to represent California’s 14th Congressional District. After 14 years in Congress, and the previous 28 years in local and state office, Speier is calling it quits at the age of 72.

