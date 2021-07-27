By now, conquering seemingly unconquerable medical challenges by realizing the promise of technology might seem like old hat to Coastsider Gary Selnow. After all, he’s aided doctors in war-torn regions like Iraq and Kosovo and brought medical miracles to remote parts of the Amazon. But even by his own impossible standard of empathy, his current work in Africa is awe-inspiring.
WiRED International, which the Montara resident founded and serves as executive director, is currently training community leaders in places like Kisumu, Kenya, to handle and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The organization has set up educational modules covering everything from getting the vaccines from central hubs to the hinterlands through vaccinating people and monitoring patients for side effects. That training is being given to people who in turn will train others, thus creating a network of trusted, local superspreaders of the very best kind.
As he has done for more than two decades, the 73-year-old Selnow jumped into the breach when he learned of a simple problem that nonetheless vexes such well-funded, well-connected groups as the World Health Organization and COVAX. Providing poorer countries with millions of doses of vaccine is one thing, delivering it the last mile into arms is another. If you think getting Americans vaccinated is difficult, consider the challenge in parts of the world with one-tenth as many medical professionals per capita, where the internet may be spotty and even refrigeration can be a challenge.
Part of the problem is simply educating people about the dangers of the global pandemic. Interestingly, Selnow describes a parallel between America and Africa: People in more urban areas of Africa seem to better grasp the need for vaccination while those in less well-connected rural regions sometimes need convincing. That is why it is so important to involve trusted local people as vaccinators rather than leaving the education to outsiders.
Selnow is not a medical doctor; he’s a professor emeritus from San Francisco State University and a two-time Fulbright Scholar. He’s written extensively about the internet and its uses and misuses, and lectured around the world. He’s also the guy you see bicycling up Montara Mountain in the morning and readily admits that he will one day be too old to climb every mountain that presents itself before him.
That is why his most shrewd accomplishment may be building the network of people he is forever building. Selnow is quick to deflect the attention he richly deserves. He notes that his organization has but one paid staffer (no, it’s not him) and that it benefits from other volunteers on the coast and throughout the Bay Area. In other words, solving daunting global problems takes all of us.
WiRED International is accepting donations now. It’s a chance to help people around the world help themselves. It’s an opportunity to do something about this global pandemic. Learn more at wiredinternational.org.
— Clay Lambert
