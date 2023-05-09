Coastside Gives team in New Leaf Community Market

Members of the team that helped organize Coastside Gives on behalf of the Mavericks Community Foundation react inside New Leaf Community Markets in Half Moon Bay as donations surpass the million-dollar mark on Thursday.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

The generous spirit of the people of the San Mateo County coast is alive and well. If there was any doubt, consider a pair of events this month that reveal our neighbors’ good nature, giving spirit and willingness to live a life beyond their own personal interests.

Let’s start with the annual Coastside Gives campaign. Whether or not you were one of the hundreds of people who contributed to area nonprofits on May 4, you likely heard about it from the dozens of participating organizations that showed their marketing savvy across social media as they tried to leverage individual contributions to make a meaningful dent in their operations budgets.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Library event focuses on local author’s warning about sea levels

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

For years, decades actually, people around the world have known about the dangers of climate change and sea level rise and largely chosen to ignore our collective fraught future. There are a number of reasons for that willful denial. One of them is that it’s sometimes difficult to picture wh…

This pandemic ends when we make it end

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Lost in the wake of world events that include an unfathomable war in Ukraine, global supply chain issues that only seem to worsen and galloping inflation on the home front is the fact that the pandemic is entering its third year. You remember the pandemic, don’t you? Masks, vaccines, social …

Time to consider how we hold public meetings in future

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Seventy years ago, a bow-tie-wearing San Francisco Chronicle reporter named Michael Harris penned a 10-part series he called “Your Secret Government.” His expose on what happened behind closed doors in Bay Area government offices was important but not nearly as important as the law that came…

Extraordinary times bring educators back to classes

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen taught kindergarten at Sunset Ridge Elementary School one day last week. Then she led a second-and-third-grade classroom at Cabrillo Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

2021 was on-again, off-again year as pandemic wore on

  • By Debra Hershon
  • 0

Looking back on 2021, it was a year full of hurry up and wait. Whether it was waiting for what seemed like forever to get a turn for a vaccine, or worse yet, trying to procure an appointment for a vaccine, and later a booster, it was all stop and go. It was the same with face masks. After we…

2021 was on-again, off-again year as pandemic wore on

  • Debra Hershon
  • 0

Looking back on 2021, it was a year full of hurry up and wait. Whether it was waiting for what seemed like forever to get a turn for a vaccine, or worse yet, trying to procure an appointment for a vaccine, and later a booster, it was all stop and go. It was the same with face masks. After we…

Recommended for you