As if we needed another reason to completely ban fireworks in Pacifica — as the vast majority of Bay Area governments did long ago — consider the vegetation fire that sent plumes of smoke over parts of the coast on July 27. And consider, too, that it could have been much worse.
Just before 5 p.m. that day, firefighters got the call about a fire on the 600 block of Roberts Road. It grew to two alarms as firefighters worked to cut off the flames before they raced up the hill or toward nearby structures like the post office. Police closed the road for about two hours as smoke billowed overhead.
Before long, a boy came forward and admitted that he had started the conflagration with fireworks. While it was a very dangerous thing to do, the boy earns credit for confessing his mistake and facing the consequences. It was a brave thing and the right thing to do. We don’t know how a boy that young got ahold of something that is neither safe nor sane in the hands of children. And, really, it doesn’t matter. In fact, it is illegal for anyone to play with fireworks in the city of Pacifica after July 5 — even the fireworks sold here in the city only weeks earlier.
No structures were damaged. No one was hurt. No harm done. This time.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time and it won’t be the last time a little harmless fun with fireworks gets out of hand. There was a greenhouse fire at Ortega School in 2020 after someone allegedly dropped fireworks down a vent. That same year, fireworks caused a fire at Frontierland Park that briefly scorched a hillside before being put out. Earlier this summer a fire near the intersection of Highway 92 and Cañada Road was attributed to fireworks.
All of this amid what at times is a hellish backdrop. Enormous swaths of Northern California burn every year, and 2022 will be no different. As our Grace Scullion reports this week (see story, Page 8), the hottest weeks are in front of us and our biggest fire danger comes in August and September. A hot day, Diablo winds and a spark could turn Pacifica into a furnace, endangering lives and property. Let’s not provide that spark with something as unnecessary as fireworks.
In November, voters will be asked the following question: “Shall the city of Pacifica amend its Municipal Code to prohibit the ignition, use, discharge or sale of all state-approved ‘safe and sane’ fireworks in the city of Pacifica?” It should be binding, but it’s not. A waffling City Council doesn’t want to take any position that might prove unpopular with the handful of nonprofits that profit from the sale of flammables each year.
Twice before, in 1983 and 1996, Pacifica voters have supported fireworks sales. But Pacifica and the world around us have changed over the last three decades. There are many things we used to do that just make no sense any more, from target practice in the local hills to discarding cigarette butts in the gutter. We know better.
Each year local nonprofits make a combined $180,000 or so from selling these firestarters. That is less than the cost of a single structure lost in a fire. There are other ways to make money, just ask the ingenious organizers of Fog Fest.
