This just in to the newsroom: Affluent areas of San Mateo County are trying to subvert statewide mandates to build affordable housing to protect their little bubble from the riffraff.

That is hardly news, unfortunately, but it was the conclusion of the San Mateo County civil grand jury, which issued a report titled, “Accessory Dwelling Units: Affordable housing panacea or prevarication?” In case you haven’t heard, some of the wealthier enclaves in the county are approving granny flats that will never be affordable to anyone other than granny, then calling it a day on those statewide affordable housing rules. At least its rooted in actual housing and not an attempt to blame mountain lions for making the neighborhood unbuildable, as some in the town of Woodside floated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Graduation conveys more than academic achievement

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Webster’s Dictionary says, “graduation is the conferring or receipt of an academic degree or diploma marking successful completion of studies” and “a ceremony at which degrees or diplomas are conferred.”

Homeless count shows more, not less, work to do

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Last week, during one in an ongoing series of meetings local government officials are calling “2022: Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness,” those doing that work acknowledged that the end of homelessness remains elusive. In fact, by some measures, despite massive effort and recor…

Let’s think twice before wasting precious water

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

On Monday morning, a neighbor near the senior complex in Half Moon Bay heard an unusual droning noise and looked out the window to see what was going on. What she saw would have been nothing out of the ordinary a couple of years ago. But given the precarious nature of the state’s water resou…

We need to save Pacifica Boys and Girls Clubs

  • 0

If there is one thing we learned from the panic over the future of Pacifica’s Boys and Girls Clubs, it’s how important these facilities are on the coast, across the Peninsula and throughout the United States. The world needs more — not fewer — safe, inclusive spaces for kids of all backgrounds.

Library event focuses on local author’s warning about sea levels

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

For years, decades actually, people around the world have known about the dangers of climate change and sea level rise and largely chosen to ignore our collective fraught future. There are a number of reasons for that willful denial. One of them is that it’s sometimes difficult to picture wh…

This pandemic ends when we make it end

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Lost in the wake of world events that include an unfathomable war in Ukraine, global supply chain issues that only seem to worsen and galloping inflation on the home front is the fact that the pandemic is entering its third year. You remember the pandemic, don’t you? Masks, vaccines, social …

Time to consider how we hold public meetings in future

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Seventy years ago, a bow-tie-wearing San Francisco Chronicle reporter named Michael Harris penned a 10-part series he called “Your Secret Government.” His expose on what happened behind closed doors in Bay Area government offices was important but not nearly as important as the law that came…

Recommended for you