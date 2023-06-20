This just in to the newsroom: Affluent areas of San Mateo County are trying to subvert statewide mandates to build affordable housing to protect their little bubble from the riffraff.
That is hardly news, unfortunately, but it was the conclusion of the San Mateo County civil grand jury, which issued a report titled, “Accessory Dwelling Units: Affordable housing panacea or prevarication?” In case you haven’t heard, some of the wealthier enclaves in the county are approving granny flats that will never be affordable to anyone other than granny, then calling it a day on those statewide affordable housing rules. At least its rooted in actual housing and not an attempt to blame mountain lions for making the neighborhood unbuildable, as some in the town of Woodside floated.
Places like Hillsborough, Atherton and Portola Valley never had to worry about the rest of us until 1969, when the state Legislature passed rules mandating each community complete a Housing Element as part of their general planning documents. It required communities to plan for the housing needs of all their residents, regardless of income.
They’ve tried a variety of schemes to disregard the requirement over the years, and prevailing economics did the rest. Many communities in the county, including Pacifica, did not come close to meeting their Regional Housing Needs Allocations in the last update. That’s due to a lack of permit applications, according to the grand jury.
In recent years, wealthy enclaves have found a new way to avoid building housing for the 95 percent who can’t afford existing housing stock: the humble ADU. Each time the owner of a McMansion builds one for a family member or to list on a short-term rental site, the town can check one mandated “affordable” unit off the list. It gets a little complicated. The Association of Bay Area Governments even provides guidance for how to do it in a technical memo called “Using ADUs to satisfy RNHA.”
For reasons of, well, magical thinking, most San Mateo County jurisdictions decided that 30 percent of new ADUs will be used as housing available to “very low-income” people. Another 30 percent would be for low-income folks, in this land of make believe.
Another ABAG memo pointed out that the only reason some of these ADUs are offered for low rent is because they are subsidized for family members. That means relying on ADUs to solve your state-mandated affordable housing conundrum “could inadvertently exacerbate patterns of segregation and exclusion,” according to a 2021 ABAG report cited by the grand jury. Inadvertent? Perhaps.
The grand jury says Atherton, Hillsborough, Portola Valley and Woodside manage to erase up to 80 percent of their affordable housing requirements by allowing wealthy homeowners to build ADUs on their property. Only Redwood City and Brisbane have articulated how they plan to verify that ADUs are rented at an affordable rate.
The grand jury recommends local jurisdictions stop pretending ADUs equal affordable housing and that municipalities begin to verify those built are ultimately affordable housing. Don’t hold your breath.
