The drumbeat of fear and associated misinformation is sadly raising its head again in Pacifica. A recent flyer for a meeting to “Protect Our Coastal Town” was recently distributed noting “sea level rise will damage property values at a cost to all of Pacifica.”
The flyer suggests we should visualize “a huge hole in central Pacifica lapping up onto Highway 1.” It also states, “We need a 50-year seawall rebuild so that everyone’s sewer works and water and internet infrastructure works. Otherwise, all north-south infrastructure is damaged, cut or relocated at the cost of $100s of millions.”
Yes, as a result of the climate crisis, sea level rise and (more applicable to our area) coastal erosion due to increased ocean storm activity will indeed impact properties in Pacifica. And we do need to respond — but not out of fear.
It is true that the cost of moving infrastructure will be hundreds of millions of dollars. So, however, will an expensive extended tall sea wall, projected to last only 50 years, at an estimated cost (a few years back) of $94 million to $120 million. And this 50-year wall does nothing to resolve the actual issue of infrastructure in a place that will ultimately erode and need to be relocated.
It is not true that the only plan for Pacifica is to build an expanded high and wide concrete seawall and add more riprap. This plan benefits a small number of homeowners who have had the privilege to live within a short distance of the ocean (as I do) and encourages continued development in an area of climatic environmental hazard. This singularly focused concept would obliterate our connection to the ocean, continue to cover sandy beaches with impassable rocks, damage coastal resources that are the right of all Californians and a multitude of species, and push this problem out to future generations.
We need to revive a thoughtful, multifaceted, long-range planning process that doesn’t have the pre-prescribed outcome that accelerates hard armoring of the coast. The time to begin this work was actually years back, but some in the community dug their heels in against the visible reality that hard armoring comes with tremendous environmental and financial cost — and hasn’t worked.
Let’s visualize a future for Pacifica that celebrates the wonders of our natural environment and restores it versus erecting barriers to it. Let’s be a city that others look to because of the mindful way we bring people together in respectful discussion about the economics and financial resources that will be needed to modernize infrastructure and preserve our precious coastal resources.
Let’s also take responsibility for past actions taken locally. As part of the fear and seeming need for an “enemy” to blame, too many keep trying to make the California Coastal Commission the bogeyman.
In 1972, alarmed that private development was cutting off public access to the shore, Californians rallied to “save our coast.” The California Coastal Conservation Act was a citizen-driven initiative that declares “it is the policy of the state to preserve, protect, and where possible, restore the resources of the coastal zone for the enjoyment of the current and succeeding generations.” The ballot measure won by 10 percentage points.
Now, this public action that set the ground for the California Coastal Commission is needed more than ever as we set forward on a path to deal with the climate crisis. We should step up and embrace the knowledge and guidance provided by the California Coastal Commission and actually partner with them.
Let’s stop flailing against managed retreat as part of our conversation. After all, Pacifica, in decades past, already self-initiated managed retreat, removing structures from Pacifica State Beach, Linda Mar and Sharp Park Beach. Let’s recognize that unmanaged retreat led to 14 houses and three apartment buildings on Esplanade Avenue needing to be evacuated in an emergency, forcing residents to flee their homes with little warning.
Anyone who walks the beach today knows that more structures in Pacifica are precariously perched at the edge. Pieces of patios, pipes and more are already falling to the fragment of the beach below that isn’t covered in riprap in an unwinnable attempt to delay the inevitable course of nature.
Let’s not be misled that anyone who wants to have this important discussion is asking for an immediately imminent timeline for wide-scale managed retreat. We do need to recognize, though, that there is a timeline for when inaction and continuing to repeat what hasn’t worked before (seawalls and riprap) will continue Pacifica’s most recent course of diminishing our coastline and emergency response.
Cindy Abbott lives in Pacifica.
