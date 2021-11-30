I am excited to announce that there is a new casual, free and fun vocal group called “Pacifica Sings.” We are made up of local residents who want to build community post-pandemic and have fun with others who love music.

We are currently meeting at the Pacifica Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Please email PacificaSings@gmail.com for more information. We hope to see you there.

Alison Little, Pacifica

