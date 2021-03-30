One hundred people joined Pacifica Social Justice’s sign-waving on Highway 1 in Pacifica on Friday to condemn all anti-Asian violence and gender-based violence.
We stand in solidarity with our Asian, Asian American, and Asian Pacific Islander community members against incidents of hate, racism, misogyny and violence.
On March 16, a 21-year-old white man purchased a gun and went on a shooting rampage at three different spas in Atlanta. The shooting spree targeted Asian-owned massage parlors and left eight people dead, six of whom are Asian women. This tragedy speaks to the pervasiveness of white supremacy in the United States and the anti-Asian sentiment that has been prevalent in the U.S. from the 1844 Chinese Exclusion Act, to Japanese Americans being put in internment camps in 1942, to U.S. imperialism in Asian countries for decades, to the Jim Crow laws that legalized racial segregation until 1965.
Anti-Asian, xenophobic rhetoric has gained momentum in the wake of COVID-19 as amplified by former President Donald Trump and normalized in mainstream media. As a result, we have seen an increase in violence and harassment directed at the Asian American Pacific Islander community, with the organization Stop AAPI Hate reporting 3,800 incidents this past year. Seventy percent of these incidents have been directed toward women.
The Atlanta spa shootings exemplify the pervasiveness of the fetishization and sexualization of Asian women, much of which has been a direct result of the dehumanization of Asian women as a result of U.S. militarism and foreign policy. Historically, U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in social and economic destabilization that has killed, displaced and torn apart Asian Pacific Islander families and led to the commodification of Asian women. The negative stereotypes often assigned to API women are rooted in colonization, misogyny and racism, and continue to harm Asian women across the globe.
We want to be clear that in our solidarity with the Asian Pacific Islander community, our calls are not advocating for an increase in policing. Police have historically inflicted violence upon the Asian community, sex workers, low wage workers and immigrants. We believe that an increase in policing will do more harm to the Asian community and take valuable resources away from supporting the API community directly.
We recognize that the fight against anti-Asian hate is not separate from the struggles of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities. We need to push back against the structural racism and white supremacy that permeates many of our institutions. We will continue to organize in solidarity with BIPOC groups that stand up against hate and racism and work to dismantle white supremacy.
To our Asian American and Asian American Pacific Islander neighbors, families, friends and colleagues, you are not alone. We stand with you and value your contributions and presence in our community. We stand in solidarity with you against hate, violence, misogyny and racism.
Chaya Gordon can be reached through Pacifica Social Justice at pacificasocialjustice@gmail.com.
