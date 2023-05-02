fter years of arduous meetings, planning and debate, a majority of Pacifica’s citizens agreed on a plan to protect and preserve the city through coastal armoring and beach nourishment as the most viable, cost-effective way to face the expected sea level rise. Primary consideration was given to protecting homes and businesses in the coastal zone, especially those located in the Sharp Park district west of Highway 1, because this is where most local businesses are located, along with several established residential neighborhoods, the Pacifica Pier and Sharp Park Golf Course, both major draws that help our economy.
Another important consideration was preserving our existing coastline to protect low-lying areas so we could also avoid the expense of relocating major infrastructure such as water, sewer, gas, electric and communications lines that pass through Sharp Park. Pacifica’s proposed Local Coastal Plan does not threaten Pacifica’s natural environment in any way. Yet the Coastal Commission’s staff has recommended that the commission reject Pacifica’s LCP, claiming it does not conform with policies of Chapter 3 of the Coastal Act, which mandates managed retreat.
The commission lauds the city’s efforts to solicit public input over years to arrive at the final LCP submitted to the commission in June 2022. But its staff is baffled that city staff couldn’t agree on Coastal Commission’s recommended changes that are “inconsistent with community wide interests” that enabled continued economic use of already developed property. How could the city possibly resist the Coastal Commission’s wise counsel?
Well, for starters the Commission has stripped Pacifica of any right of self-determination in planning for future development. We’ve been told all development decisions must favor beach protection over property rights. We must pretend no coastal protections exist in those decisions. Homeowners would be banned from doing even essential repairs or adding on to their existing homes in the Coastal Vulnerability Zone.
The CVZ itself is defined by maps created by ESA, the city’s consultant, that were thoroughly discredited as flawed. ESA also placed a higher dollar value on beach sand than on the hundreds of homes and businesses in Sharp Park. Those studies were based on old research in Southern California. No equivalent study was done here, probably because it wouldn’t support the facts.
Worse, the commission's flimsy premise is that without managed retreat all Californians would lose their access to beaches. Pacifica's plan preserves that access. If we accept retreat those beaches will be under water too.
But the commission demands that Pacifica accept flawed information, ignore the desires of its citizens to protect their lives and property, and develop an LCP that contradicts years of hard work to meet the letter of a law they laid down. That denies our right to determine what to protect or how to protect it. It bans protection and demands total obedience to the imperial power of a State Commission which has zero accountability to the public.
The commission’s policies put it in direct conflict with the state’s housing plans, which mandate explosive growth in new housing in all communities. It will be impossible to reconcile the commission’s “beaches first” policies with the state’s housing mandates. As it is Pacifica has bent over backward to try to satisfy the dictates of the commission and now the mandates of the state. But you can’t serve two masters. For all its faults, Pacifica has a nearly ideal balance of life and nature. We should not have to kowtow to the demands of extremists who would rather drown the life and replace it with sand.
The conflict between Pacifica and the Coastal Commission comes down to economics. In the end it is much less expensive to preserve existing development and infrastructure and improve coastal protections, than it is to let nature take its course. There is not enough money in California to make property owners whole who have been driven out by their state’s refusal to let them act in their own self-interest. Unless California is willing to buy a new house or place of business for everyone displaced by misguided state policies, it had better prepare to do a little bending of its own.
Lawrence Bothen lives in Rockaway Beach.
