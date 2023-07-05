Once again, the wildfire season is here. Looking back, during 1929, the town of Montara burnt down during a wildfire. Recently, we had major wildfires in Paradise, Lake County, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Yosemite and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Tragically, many lives were lost, and homes destroyed. Ask yourself, “Can that happen here?”

This year, heavy rains produced a bumper crop of vegetative growth and weeds. Within the past week or so, there have been recent grassfires in Napa, Sonoma and East Bay counties. Soon the hot, dry easterly winds of October and November will be here, and hopefully not to fan flames. 

