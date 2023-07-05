Once again, the wildfire season is here. Looking back, during 1929, the town of Montara burnt down during a wildfire. Recently, we had major wildfires in Paradise, Lake County, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Yosemite and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Tragically, many lives were lost, and homes destroyed. Ask yourself, “Can that happen here?”
This year, heavy rains produced a bumper crop of vegetative growth and weeds. Within the past week or so, there have been recent grassfires in Napa, Sonoma and East Bay counties. Soon the hot, dry easterly winds of October and November will be here, and hopefully not to fan flames.
Many of us are concerned that large parts of Pacifica are still unprotected from wildfires, especially in the hills surrounding Linda Mar, Pedro Point, East Rockaway, Vallemar and East Sharp Park which are covered with dense groves of Eucalyptus trees, dead pines, thick shrubbery and dry grass.
Several years ago, I met with and communicated my concerns about wildfires to the city’s Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission. Several points I mentioned to them were:
▸ Evacuation routes have not been communicated with residents;
▸ There’s a need for firebreaks around Pacifica;
▸The Commission should establish how firetrucks can get rapid access to wildfires when narrow roads are clogged with cars, RVs and trailers trying to escape the wildfire.
The commissioners said, “Yeah, there’s a plan,” or “We’re working on it.” Since then, as far as I know, nothing has been done.
The U.S. Parks Department/Golden Gate National Recreation Area created a firebreak around the east side of El Granada several years ago to protect the residents in the event a wildfire breaks out on GGNRA’s parklands and threatens the community. Couldn’t GGNRA provide similar firebreaks wherever the U.S. Park lands abut parts of Pacifica such as Sweeney and Milagra Ridge? We could also learn from the Native Californian indigenous people, such as the Ohlone, how they conducted controlled fire burns for centuries to maintain woodlands and coastal shrubbery, and to protect themselves from wildfires.
North County Fire Authority’s chipper program held in Pacifica several years ago has been a great way for many of us to clear burnable wood and debris from our properties. Unfortunately, property owners with large, wooded lots did not participate in the chipper program.
Recently, we learned that insurance companies are going to discontinue approving new fire insurance policies in California. Undoubtedly, many people may see a sharp increase in their fire policies or be required to purchase California’s “Fair Plan” and pay more than $4,000 a year for a fire insurance policy, instead of paying about $600 a year. Oh, and property values could likely decrease!
Here’s what the city should do now:
▸ The City’s Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission must inform residents and public agencies detailed evacuation plans and instructions not to impede fire trucks and emergency vehicles.
▸ Inform all residents about the county’s defensible space requirements. Assign a code enforcement officer to survey priority properties as many jurisdictions do and inform owners to comply with the defensible space requirements or face fines or increased property tax fees.
▸Reestablish the city-wide chipper program.
▸Work with GGNRA to establish firebreaks where Pacifica residential properties abut GGNRA lands as they’ve done in El Granada. And/or have trained Native American specialists provide controlled burns where and when needed.
▸ Recology should be advised to acquire additional large green waste cans for residentials living in wooded areas or with large lots to dispose of their extra green waste weekly as they have done in the past.
▸Revise building standards to assure structures are built using noncombustible exterior materials, and landscaping meet “defensible space” requirements.
▸ The city should hold a public forum on wildfires, ASAP, to address our concerns.
Ken Miles lives in Vallemar.
