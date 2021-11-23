I was dismayed to read in a recent Pacifica Tribune that the City Council is planning on locating 13 RVs belonging to unhoused individuals in various spots around Pacifica. Of the 13 spaces, five will be located in the East and West Fairway Park neighborhoods.

Besides recreation, these neighborhoods are strictly residential with no commercial businesses nearby. There are no food sources or other services within these neighborhoods. According to the article, the city of Pacifica is going to stripe 30-foot spaces for each RV, thus eliminating parking for the residents and recreational visitors to the area. This is a large burden to place on one district in Pacifica.  

The most logical place to allow RV parking would be in a commercial area, close to services. The old sewage treatment plant on Beach Boulevard, which is fenced in, would be the most suitable location. That site has been vacant for over two decades since the sewage plant was decommissioned. The city manager claims that site is off the table without any explanation why. Because it has been vacant for so many years, a few more years is not going to make a difference.

Anita Rees, of the Pacifica Resource Center, stated in the article that she expects most participants will be housed in the first year. Since the PRC will be managing the permit process, having all the RVs parked in the same area near the PRC would make it much easier to manage and provide supportive services to the RV residents. Food, laundry, the library and other businesses are all in the immediate area.

Although not as ideal, the city-owned land at the Calera Creek wastewater treatment plant site would also be a feasible location. The Pacifica Police Department is across the highway, and it will have a new community service officer working with the police to provide liaison services to the RV residents. There are also places to purchase food nearby.

The City Council and city manager need to revisit their decision to include residential neighborhood streets as potential RV sites. You must choose a location that does not impact non-commercial areas of Pacifica and provides services and amenities needed by the unhoused.

Brenda Maxwell, Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

