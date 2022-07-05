Pacifica’s growth has generated and will continue to generate significant traffic, but is it truly unavoidable?
Pacifica is in the process of updating its General Plan, a document last updated in the 1980s. As it stands today, the proposed development projects significant and unavoidable traffic growth. Much has changed in the 40 years since the document was last updated in terms of transportation, traffic, parking, how it’s analyzed and mitigated.
Pacifica’s draft General Plan update, a document meant to drive planning for the next 20 years, plans for additional housing and a “robust” downtown and tourist destination, which will have significant impact on traffic without any consideration of managing and mitigating traffic, parking and congestion.
The required circulation and safety elements of Pacifica’s General Plan do not address the traffic growth seen to date nor do they address the planned traffic both within city boundaries and on neighboring communities co-dependent on our shared road infrastructure. Staff has been unable to share any analysis that shows how overall traffic was reviewed and problem areas identified.
While the commute-related traffic (vehicle miles traveled) is unavoidable, the lack of a robust analysis (traffic counts, capacity, delay times) limits the ability to adequately understand what is avoidable through policy, mitigation or improvements. There is only one roadway improvement planned in the 20-year planning document — on a local road.
Neither the lack of adequate analysis nor the rush to approve the General Plan document are good and sufficient reasons why we should all live with perpetual congestion or lack of parking availability — issues that impact our quality of life and our economy. Furthermore, beyond the everyday quality of life, this missing information handicaps the planning and funding needed to address disaster evacuations, as well as traffic-related safety improvements.
Pacifica City Council and staff have the obligation to do what every other city is required to do in managing traffic and transportation in support of their residents and neighboring communities — address and mitigate the traffic impact of future growth. It’s time for them to lean in.
— Vicki Sundstrom lives in Pacifica.
