You may have read in the Tribune that Sea Bowl will be closing down; what you didn’t read was that the owners have sold out to a developer who plans to build 260 market-rate condos/apartments.
Our city leadership has signaled to this developer that 260 condos would be fine because council members have purposely backed themselves into a corner by accepting an ill-advised allocation of nearly 1,900 housing units for the state’s required housing element. During the whole housing element discussion, economic sustainability for our city was not factored into the pros and cons of rezoning more of our commercial space into residential.
Any reputable cost of service study will tell you that housing is actually a loss leader because of infrastructure and city service costs, which is why our city is in a structural deficit due to our history of being a bedroom community for San Francisco. In order to fix this deficit, residents need to spend a considerable amount of money on taxable expenditures here in order to have a sustainable economy and attract visitors to spend money here as well. Yet this city is now considering surrendering to a developer who will saddle us with 260 units that will require new infrastructure, services and cause traffic jams. Our existing sewage system can’t even handle our current population, and our leadership has already added a $200 million sewer rate increase for just one pump station. So what will 260 on top of another 1,640 units cost us?
What this means is that we need to maximize our unique and differentiated assets that other places don’t have for visitors to find reasons to spend money here — places like Sea Bowl, where Pacifica families and out-of-town visitors come and enjoy a fun, unique experience and spend money on taxable expenditures. The Sea Bowl is literally our last unique revenue-generating family entertainment venue and our city leadership is seriously considering tearing it down for a colossal revenue-draining apartment complex that will snarl traffic and saddle us with debt. If the city is relying on Big Macs, Panda shrimp bowls and Loco Tacos for a sustainable economy, then we are in serious trouble.
I am not stating that no housing should be built
saying is that there should be a balance of commercial and housing in this city without tearing out the last vestiges of Pacifica’s unique culture and replacing it with gargantuan monolithic
and gloomy apartment buildings that have no charm and will further drain our economy.
If our leadership chooses to do the responsible thing, the council can demand that Sea Bowl stay in business by not allowing the property to be rezoned for residential, specifying it as a critical business entity and designating it as a historical site.
In order to save Pacifica, we must first start by saving Sea Bowl.
— Sam Casillas lives in Pacifica.
