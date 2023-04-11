You may have read in the Tribune that Sea Bowl will be closing down; what you didn’t read was that the owners have sold out to a developer who plans to build 260 market-rate condos/apartments.

Our city leadership has signaled to this developer that 260 condos would be fine because council members have purposely backed themselves into a corner by accepting an ill-advised allocation of nearly 1,900 housing units for the state’s required housing element.  During the whole housing element discussion, economic sustainability for our city was not factored into the pros and cons of rezoning more of our commercial space into residential.  

Pacifica Resource Center is neighbors helping neighbors

Pacifica is a beautiful and unique city. We are a community of caring and compassionate people that is demographically, socio-economically and geographically quite diverse. The needs of our community are as varied and diverse as the population itself. 

