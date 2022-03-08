The 31st annual city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame induction award banquet was held recently at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. Four local sports personalities were welcomed into the PSHOF, which now has 164 members.

The Pacifica Sports Club sponsored the PSHOF. Several local merchants helped defray the cost of the event with their donations. A special thanks to the following merchants and individuals: Nick’s Restaurant, Custom Printing, Avani Salon, Breakers Café, Grosvenor Hotel, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Kenny’s Café, Grocery Outlet, Luigi’s Restaurant, Mazzetti’s Bakery and Sun Valley Market (Park Mall).

Special recognition to Harry Morrow for coordinating the program presentations and Carlton Yee for directing the audio-visual portion of the program. Thanks to Vice Mayor Tygarjes Bigstyck for his welcoming remarks. 

Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services for the Jefferson Union High School District Dorene Basuino did a wonderful job as master of ceremonies. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley and the city of Pacifica sent a proclamation to each inductee.

Congratulations to this year’s PSHOF inductees: Bill Bender, Rick Glosser, John Philipopoulos, and Sue Vaterlaus.

Circle Feb. 25, 2023, on your calendar. That’s the date for next year’s PSHOF awards dinner. The Pacifica Sports Club welcomes the public to submit candidates for consideration into the PSHOF. Send a description of your candidate, listing their sports achievement to Pacifica Sports Club, P.O Box 626, Pacifica CA  94404, or email to horaceh1@outlook.com. For athletes, the achievements must be post-high school.  

— Horace Hinshaw, President, Pacifica Sports Club

