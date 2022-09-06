I write in strong support of Robby Bancroft for Pacifica City Council, District 2. Robby has the insights and the experience that will make him an excellent City Council member for all of Pacifica.
Most importantly, he passes the reasonableness criteria: He is thoughtful and careful and reasonable on all issues. I can rest easy, knowing that he will address any new challenge to Pacifica finances or governance or policy with a careful, thoughtful open mind. That he will seek out input from all quarters, ask questions, and then make a reasonable decision based on facts and a full spectrum of his constituents. He is not a knee-jerk politician, but a thoughtful, reasonable representative of the people of Pacifica.
